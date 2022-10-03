Read full article on original website
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Dolphins Sign Quarterback Following Tua Tagovailoa's Injury
The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback to their practice squad after they announced that Tua Tagovailoa won't play next Sunday. The team officially announced the signing of Reid Sinnett on Monday afternoon. Sinnett returns to the Dolphins after he was with the team for part of last season. He...
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Matt Rhule makes decision on Baker Mayfield
No one would blame Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule if he decided to bench starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in an attempt to kickstart the team’s offense. However, while Rhule acknowledged Monday that the offense is sputtering, he’s sticking with his guy…for now. The Panthers dropped to...
brownsnation.com
Browns Insider Reveals Latest On Jadeveon Clowney
The Cleveland Browns got a boost on defense after defensive end Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the team via a one-year, $11 million contract. After all, who would say no to a player that had nine sacks the previous season?. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury that still makes him questionable...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
Latest Nick Chubb stat proves Browns RB is in a league of his own
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been a man on a mission this season. And he shows no signs of slowing down. Through the first four games of the season, Chubb has been imposing his will on opposing defenses. He has rushed for 459 yards and five touchdowns on 82 carries. With these numbers, he currently ranks second in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. His 5.7 yards per attempt is currently the ninth best in the NFL.
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson-role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from the injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
WKYC
The Cleveland Browns loss to the Falcons was INEXCUSABLE | Is Kevin Stefanski a good NFL head coach?
It's easy to play Monday morning quarterback. It's a lot harder to make some decision during the game, but Kevin Stefanski made some questionable calls.
How did Myles Garrett look on Wednesday? Orange and Brown Talk
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett came bounding onto the practice field on Wednesday, for the first time since his accident last week. He certainly appeared to make a statement regarding his ability to play on Sunday against the Chargers. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe...
Guardians AL wild card start times vs. Tampa set for 12:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — First pitch for the American League wild card series opener on Friday and game two Saturday between the Guardians and Tampa Bay is set for 12:07 p.m. on ESPN. Major League Baseball announced the start times for all four wild card series games on Wednesday with...
Yardbarker
Browns Analyst Declares Who Must Be Fired After Week 4 Loss
The Cleveland Browns suffered another disappointing loss, this time against the Atlanta Falcons. They have now lost two of their first four games by a total of four points. In Week 2, they lost to the New York Jets in the game’s final two minutes. This time, the Browns...
Browns’ cornerback set to return; safety back on practice squad
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams has been designated for return from injured reserve.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett to practice for first time since car crash
CLEVELAND — For the first time since being involved in a serious car crash in Medina County last week, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will take the practice field on Wednesday. Exactly how active the two-time All-Pro will be, however, remains unclear. "He'll be out there," Browns head...
New-look Cleveland Cavaliers showcase potential in 113-112 preseason loss to Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA -- With palpable excitement surrounding the team and “immaculate vibes” in the air during the early days of training camp, the Cleveland Cavaliers wanted to see how they would look against an actual NBA opponent. Pretty good. This wasn’t just any opponent either. It was the star-studded,...
Atlanta Falcons: Winning is no excuse to avoid Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons have a two-game winning streak which is an amazing thing and something no one should be complaining about. Nevertheless, we have been winning despite a quarterback who has played as one of the worst at his position. We have not won because of Marcus Mariota, we have won despite Marcus Mariota.
Cleveland Guardians end regular season with 9-2 win over KC; on to the postseason
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The regularly scheduled portion of your broadcast has ended. Now the fun begins. The Guardians ended the regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-2 victory over the Royals at Progressive Field. The went 92-70, their best finish since they went 93-69 in 2019. But unlike that year, the Guardians still have some baseball to play.
On Myles Garrett and Greedy Williams returning to the Browns practice field to start the week: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Wednesday getting ready to face the Chargers on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium and they had a very important player back on the field. Defensive end Myles Garrett, who missed Sunday’s game in Atlanta, practiced for the first time since crashing his Porsche last week.
WISH-TV
Edgerrin James’ son Jizzle James commits to play college basketball in Midwest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be an easy drive for Indianapolis Colts fans to catch the next generation of talent behind one of the franchise’s most beloved stars. Only this time, you’ll see Pro Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James in a basketball gym on the University of Cincinnati’s campus.
Yardbarker
49ers Release WR Willie Snead
Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season. Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go...
Yardbarker
Stat Shows Just How Bad The Browns Defense Has Been
ESPN’s Jake Trotter tweeted, “#Browns defense is giving up 7.83 yards per play in the fourth quarter this season. That’s the most of any defense. (No other defense in the NFL is giving up more than 6.61).”. Their inability to stop opponents showed in Week 2 when...
