Cleveland, OH

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Dolphins Sign Quarterback Following Tua Tagovailoa's Injury

The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback to their practice squad after they announced that Tua Tagovailoa won't play next Sunday. The team officially announced the signing of Reid Sinnett on Monday afternoon. Sinnett returns to the Dolphins after he was with the team for part of last season. He...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Matt Rhule makes decision on Baker Mayfield

No one would blame Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule if he decided to bench starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in an attempt to kickstart the team’s offense. However, while Rhule acknowledged Monday that the offense is sputtering, he’s sticking with his guy…for now. The Panthers dropped to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
brownsnation.com

Browns Insider Reveals Latest On Jadeveon Clowney

The Cleveland Browns got a boost on defense after defensive end Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the team via a one-year, $11 million contract. After all, who would say no to a player that had nine sacks the previous season?. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury that still makes him questionable...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Latest Nick Chubb stat proves Browns RB is in a league of his own

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been a man on a mission this season. And he shows no signs of slowing down. Through the first four games of the season, Chubb has been imposing his will on opposing defenses. He has rushed for 459 yards and five touchdowns on 82 carries. With these numbers, he currently ranks second in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. His 5.7 yards per attempt is currently the ninth best in the NFL.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Analyst Declares Who Must Be Fired After Week 4 Loss

The Cleveland Browns suffered another disappointing loss, this time against the Atlanta Falcons. They have now lost two of their first four games by a total of four points. In Week 2, they lost to the New York Jets in the game’s final two minutes. This time, the Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Winning is no excuse to avoid Desmond Ridder

The Atlanta Falcons have a two-game winning streak which is an amazing thing and something no one should be complaining about. Nevertheless, we have been winning despite a quarterback who has played as one of the worst at his position. We have not won because of Marcus Mariota, we have won despite Marcus Mariota.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

49ers Release WR Willie Snead

Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season. Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Stat Shows Just How Bad The Browns Defense Has Been

ESPN’s Jake Trotter tweeted, “#Browns defense is giving up 7.83 yards per play in the fourth quarter this season. That’s the most of any defense. (No other defense in the NFL is giving up more than 6.61).”. Their inability to stop opponents showed in Week 2 when...
CLEVELAND, OH
