California State

What to expect after filing a storm-related insurance claim

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Catastrophic events, like Hurricane Ian, can create an insurance claims surge. Experts like Daryl Patrick, owner of the Tampa Bay Insurance Center, said homeowners with minor clams could be waiting weeks for an adjuster. “They are going to go to the most devastated homes first,”...
FLORIDA STATE
wsfltv.com

Hurricane evacuation decisions are left to counties

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Questions about the timing of evacuations in southwest Florida are still being debated after Hurricane Ian devastated the region last week. When and how to evacuate are decisions that usually rest with county emergency officials. Every county has a playbook for evacuations that includes when...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

