Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback
With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
fantasypros.com
Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos
According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
Browns add preseason star Sam Kamara to practice squad
After a great deal of movement up and down the practice squad due to injuries, the Cleveland Browns are finally filling an open slot. They have been forced to sign defenders Jordan Kunaszyk and Isaac Rochell to the active roster, and now add preseason standout Sam Kamara to the practice squad.
NECN
Why It's OK to Call ‘The Zappe Game' a Moral Victory
Curran: It's OK to feel good about a Pats loss, and other Week 4 notes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It will always be The Zappe Game. The same way people of a certain vintage would have remembered Scott Zolak, his six-shooters and his first NFL start if Zo hadn’t gone on to be a shades-wearing, gravelly-voiced radio celeb, you’ll remember where you were and who you were with when you watched Pats-Packers in 2022.
NECN
Patriots Need to Seize Golden Opportunity to Turn 2022 Season Around
Curran: The time is now for Patriots to turn their season around originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots are 1-3 through four games. They sit last in the AFC East for just the second time since 2000. They'd have the sixth overall draft pick if the season ended today.
NECN
Report: Mac Jones Unlikely to Play Vs. Lions; Bailey Zappe Could Start
Latest Mac Jones report suggests Bailey Zappe could start vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' rookie quarterback was thrust into action Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after Mac Jones' replacement, Brian Hoyer, suffered a head injury in the first quarter. Zappe performed admirably, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown pass in New England's overtime loss.
NECN
Report: Tom Brady, Wife Gisele Bundchen Hire Divorce Lawyers
Report: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen have hired divorce lawyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady's off-field troubles weren't overstated, it appears. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, supermodel/activist Gisele Bundchen, have both hired divorce lawyers, The New York Post's Page Six reported Tuesday. Brady and Bundchen...
NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Veteran Free Agency News
The New England Patriots are bringing back a familiar face for one more run. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Pats are expected to sign Jamie Collins. It's unclear if the veteran linebacker would join the active roster or the practice squad. Fans feel deja vu over the report, as...
NECN
Emotional Dennis Eckersley on Leaving Red Sox Booth: ‘This Is My Home'
Emotional Eckersley on leaving Sox booth: 'This is my home' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. When the Boston Red Sox' season comes to an end on Wednesday, so will Dennis Eckersley''s career in the NESN broadcast booth. The Baseball Hall of Famer and eccentric TV analyst announced in August...
How To Watch the Dallas Cowboys Games Live This Season (2022)
The Dallas Cowboys look to regain the title of “America’s Team” this year after Dak Prescot had a career-high touchdown
Patriots Starting Tight End 'May Miss Some Time'
New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith injured his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. After undergoing tests over the last couple of days, Smith has been diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added that Smith is "week-to-week" and "may miss...
NECN
NBA Rumors: Draymond Green ‘Apologetic' After Jordan Poole Altercation
Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it now appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly after. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of...
NBA・
NECN
Patriots Report Card: Did Bailey Zappe Pass His First Test as an NFL QB?
GREEN BAY -- The Patriots, for the most part, wanted it to be known they weren’t looking at Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss as a moral victory. “No participation trophies,” said David Andrews. “Ain’t no moral victories,” said Matthew Judon. But all acknowledged that there was...
