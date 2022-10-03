ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Miguel Vargas
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Which Team Has Fans More Concerned in Short Series, Padres or Mets?

The Dodgers are getting some much needed rest, as they await the winner of the three-game Wild Card series between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets. On the year, the Dodgers won all six series against their little brother in the NL West, finishing the year a dominant 14-5 against the Padres. Against the Mets, the Dodgers went 3-4, one of the few teams the Dodgers didn’t win the season series against in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers News#The Colorado Rockies
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Familiar Faces Will be Spotted at Dodger Stadium This Weekend

As the Dodgers prepare for their NLDS matchup against either the Mets or Padres beginning on Tuesday, they’ll begin full-team workouts at Dodger Stadium this afternoon. Manager Dave Roberts said yesterday there will be intrasquad games going on over the next few days, and he also told the media on Wednesday there will be some familiar old faces around the stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy