The Dodgers are getting some much needed rest, as they await the winner of the three-game Wild Card series between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets. On the year, the Dodgers won all six series against their little brother in the NL West, finishing the year a dominant 14-5 against the Padres. Against the Mets, the Dodgers went 3-4, one of the few teams the Dodgers didn’t win the season series against in 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO