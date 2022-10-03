ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Comments / 0

Related
winonahealth.org

General surgeon Colin Kennedy, MD, joins Winona Health

General Surgeon Colin (Cah-lin) Kennedy, MD, has joined Winona Health and will provide a broad scope of general surgery procedures for people of all ages. “Location is important to me. I lived in the driftless area off and on for almost 10 years prior to moving away for residency, and I wanted to live back in this area. I’ve often met people from rural communities who need to go to the doctor and want to stay close to home, but struggle with the perception that they had to go somewhere big to get the best care,” said Dr. Kennedy.
WINONA, MN
steeledodgenews.com

A RECOVERY NO ONE EXPECTED

There is a long list of people who didn’t expect Tyler Maas-Schlie to survive the head-on crash he was involved in last November in Dodge County. First, emergency responders didn’t think Maas-Schlie would live. Then came the doctors at Mayo Clinic. And rounding out that list were family and friends.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Winona, MN
Health
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
winonahealth.org

Lake Winona Manor fireworks set to light up the sky

Winona Health’s Lake Winona Manor annual fireworks show is set for Tuesday, October 11 at 7 p.m. The fireworks over Lake Winona will be visible from a variety of spots around the community. “We enjoy planning special events for our residents throughout the year, and the fireworks is one...
WINONA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

New Mayo Clinic Scanner is First of its Kind in North America

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Free Healthcare#Winona Health Volunteers#Healthcare Directive#Rsvp
redlakenationnews.com

Bernie Sanders rallying for Keith Ellison this week in Duluth, Rochester

DULUTH - Bernie Sanders will again join Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in Minnesota this week as Ellison vies for reelection. A rally in Duluth will be Thursday evening at Clyde Iron Works. According to Sanders' website, those who wish to attend can RSVP at act.berniesanders.com/signup/rsvp-bernie-duluth-oct-rally/ . Ellison and Sanders...
DULUTH, MN
KAAL-TV

Overnight Pine Island fire destroys shed, farm equipment

(ABC 6 News) – The Pine Island Fire Department responded to an early Tuesday morning structure fire that resulted in the loss of a shed and farm equipment. At approximately 12:20 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 800 block of White Pines Road SE in Pine Island Township after a passerby noticed the fire.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Y-105FM

Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash

Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
GLENCOE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested on Three Counts, One Being Indecent Exposure

(KWNO)- On October 1st at 1:17 p.m. Winona Police responded to a call for an intoxicated adult walking around the neighborhood, fully nude. Upon arrival to the 450 block of E 5th Street, Officers discovered 30-year-old Brett Williams, of Winona, to be laying in a yard with just his boxers on.
WINONA, MN
KAAL-TV

Purse snatched from parking lot

(ABC 6 News) – A woman’s car window was smashed and her purse was stolen during a Rochester park visit Sunday. Rochester police reported that a 41-year-old woman parked her car at Foster Arend park at about 6 p.m. Oct. 2, and left her purse in the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy