Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

12 memorable performances by Alabama backup quarterbacks

Back-up quarterback Jalen Milroe came off the bench cold for an injured Bryce Young at Arkansas last Saturday, and performed admirably, totaling 156 yards and two touchdowns rushing and passing in Alabama’s 49-26 victory. Milroe’s solid showing was merely the latest in a long line of standout fill-in quarterbacks...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The comical verbal gymnastics of Alabama-Texas A&M QB mysteries

The dueling quarterback mysteries entering Texas A&M’s visit to Alabama have everyone guessing. It’s like a murder mystery dinner with a side of rhetorical gamesmanship as two coaches with, let’s say significant history, navigate a multi-pronged week. Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher are carefully wording not just...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama readies for star-studded recruiting weekend versus Texas A&M

This Saturday against Texas A&M was one of Alabama’s most anticipated games heading into the fall. A rematch of last year’s Tide loss with an added dose of intrigue after Nick Saban’s NIL comments from the summer. And though the Aggies have faltered in 2022, the potential future of both these squads is still promising.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

'Wishbone Boys' Alabama football documentary now available on DVD

Football fans who missed the premiere of “The Wishbone Boys” documentary last fall in Tuscaloosa can now have a copy of their own. The 62-minute film, directed and produced by actor-turned-filmmaker and lifelong Alabama fan Tim Card, is now available for purchase on DVD. “The Wishbone Boys” tells the story of Paul “Bear” Bryant and his Crimson Tide’s championship run through the 1970s, when they rode the wishbone triple-option offense to three national championships and nine SEC championships in an 11-year period from 1971-81.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick Saban
AL.com

Nick Saban gives latest update on Bryce Young ahead of Texas A&M

Wednesday brought another update on Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young. On the weekly SEC coaches teleconference, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban relayed the same message he did on Monday with a new wrinkle. Young is still listed as “day-to-day,” Saban said and Young is “doing some things in practice.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on Bryce Young injury: 'It's a problem'

Paul Finebaum made an appearance on KJM Tuesday to discuss Bryce Young’s shoulder injury he suffered against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide came out on top against Arkansas behind the talent of Jahmyr Gibbs, but the potential ramifications of Young’s injury are… worrisome to say the least. Finebaum...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

McAdory will send its tough defense against high-flying Hueytown

Each football season is full of highs and lows, deeply felt by coaches, players and fans. A low point for Hueytown head coach Greg Patterson had to be two straight losses to open the season and another in Week 4. Two consecutive wins after that would have to be high points, especially a 75-7 rout of Paul Bryant last week.
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

UA group wants 'Dixie' out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates 'harmful language and ideals'

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured

It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
NORTHPORT, AL
AL.com

Inside Sean of the South's sweet, historic Alabama home

Sean Dietrich can’t resist making a little joke when visitors arrive at his historic home in the Avondale neighborhood of Birmingham. “This is Jamie’s house,” he says, opening the front door that he painted a welcoming “Episcopal red.” “I just live in it.”. Jokes...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon

Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

