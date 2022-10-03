Read full article on original website
Related
12 memorable performances by Alabama backup quarterbacks
Back-up quarterback Jalen Milroe came off the bench cold for an injured Bryce Young at Arkansas last Saturday, and performed admirably, totaling 156 yards and two touchdowns rushing and passing in Alabama’s 49-26 victory. Milroe’s solid showing was merely the latest in a long line of standout fill-in quarterbacks...
The comical verbal gymnastics of Alabama-Texas A&M QB mysteries
The dueling quarterback mysteries entering Texas A&M’s visit to Alabama have everyone guessing. It’s like a murder mystery dinner with a side of rhetorical gamesmanship as two coaches with, let’s say significant history, navigate a multi-pronged week. Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher are carefully wording not just...
Alabama readies for star-studded recruiting weekend versus Texas A&M
This Saturday against Texas A&M was one of Alabama’s most anticipated games heading into the fall. A rematch of last year’s Tide loss with an added dose of intrigue after Nick Saban’s NIL comments from the summer. And though the Aggies have faltered in 2022, the potential future of both these squads is still promising.
Deeper look at Alabama ground efficiency after OL took Saban challenge ‘personal’
Asked about progress for Alabama’s offensive line, starting guard Emil Ekiyor went straight toward consistency. At times, they’re great. That was clear in the fourth quarter at Arkansas with a few bulldozer blocks that freed Jahmyr Gibbs for touchdown runs of 72 and 76 yards respectively. Leading the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gary Danielson on what impresses most about Alabama, what ails Texas A&M
This isn’t what people had in mind for the Oct. 8 meeting between Alabama and Texas A&M. Sure, No. 1 Alabama is undefeated at 5-0, but the Tide’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young is injured. Meanwhile, Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies limp into Bryant-Denny Stadium at 3-2. It’s...
Gene Stallings on Jimbo Fisher facing Alabama: ‘The less you say, the less you have to take back’
Gene Stallings made it a point during his coaching days not to give an opponent any ammunition. The former Alabama and Texas A&M coach figured if his team was going to get beat, it was going to be on the field, not because of some form of extra motivation or bulletin board material.
Tennessee football vs. Alabama on CBS just a preview of how big game could be
Buckle up. Next week’s matchup between Tennessee football and the Alabama Crimson Tide may be one of the highest-magnitude games in the history of the series, one that hasn’t happened since the SEC split into two divisions in 1992. The Vols’ annual matchup with Bama will air at...
‘Wishbone Boys’ Alabama football documentary now available on DVD
Football fans who missed the premiere of “The Wishbone Boys” documentary last fall in Tuscaloosa can now have a copy of their own. The 62-minute film, directed and produced by actor-turned-filmmaker and lifelong Alabama fan Tim Card, is now available for purchase on DVD. “The Wishbone Boys” tells the story of Paul “Bear” Bryant and his Crimson Tide’s championship run through the 1970s, when they rode the wishbone triple-option offense to three national championships and nine SEC championships in an 11-year period from 1971-81.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nick Saban gives latest update on Bryce Young ahead of Texas A&M
Wednesday brought another update on Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young. On the weekly SEC coaches teleconference, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban relayed the same message he did on Monday with a new wrinkle. Young is still listed as “day-to-day,” Saban said and Young is “doing some things in practice.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher offers scouting report on Jalen Milroe, a former A&M recruiting target
Texas A&M and Alabama face off in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. And there will be plenty of discussion leading up to the game about the quarterback position, as both teams are dealing with uncertain situations due to injury. Jimbo Fisher revealed Monday during his weekly media availability that Aggies starter...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Bryce Young injury: 'It's a problem'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on KJM Tuesday to discuss Bryce Young’s shoulder injury he suffered against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide came out on top against Arkansas behind the talent of Jahmyr Gibbs, but the potential ramifications of Young’s injury are… worrisome to say the least. Finebaum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
McAdory will send its tough defense against high-flying Hueytown
Each football season is full of highs and lows, deeply felt by coaches, players and fans. A low point for Hueytown head coach Greg Patterson had to be two straight losses to open the season and another in Week 4. Two consecutive wins after that would have to be high points, especially a 75-7 rout of Paul Bryant last week.
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
Week 8 Prep Picks: Who wins the biggest high school football games in the state?
The picks seemingly are getting tougher by the week. Week 8 brings some crucial high school football matchups across the state including Bob Jones at Sparkman, Fairhope at Daphne and McAdory at Hueytown. Here is how the AL.com experts picked 20 of the toughest games of the week:. Austin (5-2)...
ASWA Prep Rankings: Only 1 unbeaten team remaining in Class 7A heading into Week 8
With Fairhope’s upset loss to Foley last week, there is only one unbeaten team remaining in Class 7A in 2022. The Auburn Tigers improved to 7-0 last week with a 51-29 win over rival Opelika. They remain at No. 1 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Inside Sean of the South’s sweet, historic Alabama home
Sean Dietrich can’t resist making a little joke when visitors arrive at his historic home in the Avondale neighborhood of Birmingham. “This is Jamie’s house,” he says, opening the front door that he painted a welcoming “Episcopal red.” “I just live in it.”. Jokes...
Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon
Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
Officer placed on leave after Alabama pharmacy shooting
One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0