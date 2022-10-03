Less than a week after reporting another quarter of double-digit sales losses, troubled home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has become the focus of both analysts and investors speculating on the company’s increasingly cloudy future. Bed Bath & Beyond bondholders are taking action to protect their investments as the home goods retailer continues to struggle with declining sales. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter said financing adviser Perella Weinberg Partners is working with holders of unsecured notes due in 2024 from Bed Bath & Beyond. That move is ahead of debt...

