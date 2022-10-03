Read full article on original website
Wall Street ends lower, Dow confirms bear market
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street slid deeper into a bear market on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing lower as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign against inflation could throw the U.S. economy into a sharp downturn.
Markets open up after Bolsonaro's strong showing in Brazil vote
SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Stronger-than-expected support for Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of a presidential election was cheered by financial markets on Monday, as expected by bankers and analysts after Sunday first round, as the race went to an Oct. 30 runoff.
5 Top Stocks for October
This basket of growth and dividend stocks has some worthy additions to a diversified portfolio.
Citi expects global equities to rally 18% by end-2023
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup is expecting global equities to rise about 18% from now through the end of 2023, saying beaten down valuations from a relentless selloff this year may attract investors, although it warned of "considerable risks" of an economic slowdown.
Louisiana to remove $794 million from BlackRock funds over ESG drive
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Louisiana will pull $794 million out of BlackRock Inc's funds, state Treasurer John Schroder said on Wednesday, citing the asset management giant's push to embrace environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment strategies.
US Stock Futures Down Following Tuesday's Surge; ADP, Services Data In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq Composite surged around 360 points on Tuesday. The S&P 500 also notched its biggest two-session surge since March 2020.
Investors expect no peace in U.S. stocks until bond gyrations subside
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Investors believe the feedback loop between U.S. stocks and bonds will likely be a key factor in determining whether the gyrations that have rocked markets this year continue into the last months of 2022.
These 2 Blue-Chip Energy Stocks Jumped Wednesday Despite the Falling Market
Find out what moved these particular companies' shares higher.
International Business Times
Analysis-Global Metals Volumes Slide On Recession Fears, Volatile Markets
Industrial metal trading volumes have fallen across the world and may slide further as economic threats from higher interest rates to the war in Ukraine send buyers, especially in leading consumer China, to the sidelines. Aggressive interest rate hikes have fuelled real concern about impending recession, while confidence is also...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: BitMEX Shift From Hong Kong Reflects the Toll of Stringent Covid Policies; Bitcoin Trades Sideways Amid Energy, Employment Concerns
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other major cryptocurrencies were trading sideways as investors fretted over new job figures and OPEC oil cuts. Insights: BitMEX has shifted away from Hong Kong, where it leased an entire floor of the prestigious Cheung Kong Center in 2018; the crypto exchange's largest office is now in Singapore.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks cap volatile session lower, snapping two-day surge
U.S. stocks snapped a two-day rally to close Wednesday lower after a turbulent last hour of trading that saw the major averages try — and fail — to hold on to modest gains. The S&P 500 edged down 0.2% but was well off its intraday loss of nearly...
US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Jumps 550 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 550 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.90% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
CNBC
European stocks close higher; Credit Suisse down 1% after wild trading session
European stocks closed higher on Monday as market volatility continued into the last quarter of the year. The early declines in Europe came after a gloomy trading session in Asia-Pacific markets, with sharp moves in the price of oil. Such a move would be the biggest taken by the organization...
Motley Fool
ING Groep N.V. (ADR)
ING provides a range of insurance, banking and asset management services. It serves more than 60 million customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia and Australia.
The key 10-year Treasury yield is tumbling as softer economic data injects 'hopium' into markets over a Fed policy pivot
The 10-year Treasury yield sharply dropped on Tuesday, highlighting market speculation about a so-called Fed pivot from aggressive interest rate hikes. Soft economic data including a tumble in US job openings was contributing to sending the 10-year yield down 20 basis points. US stocks rallied for a second session, including...
Stocks seesaw, oil up as investors await jobs report
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were volatile Thursday as investors awaited Friday's monthly U.S. jobs report, while oil continued to rise on announced big supply cuts from OPEC+.
Dollar gains as investors see Fed stance likely unchanged; euro, sterling fall
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded from recent weakness on Wednesday as investors viewed the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive stance on interest rates as likely unchanged, with the euro and sterling down at least 1% each.
Stock Futures Ease, OPEC+, Musk-Twitter, Ford and Brookfield - Five Things You Must Know
Stock futures slipped on Thursday, the second day stocks flashed red after they started the fourth quarter with two rallies. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq at last check were all around 0.5% lower. Stocks had ticked briefly higher late Wednesday before ending...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin holds above US$20K; Dogecoin gains 7.37%; Hang Seng Index jumps 6% in Hong Kong
Bitcoin and Ether prices rose in Wednesday evening trading in Hong Kong amid widespread gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with Cardano being the sole loser. In equity markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rebounded from Monday’s record lows to jump 5.81%. Fast facts. Bitcoin...
Arizona Metals Corp. Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange, Announces Appointment of Director and Drilling Update
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the ” Company ” or ” Arizona Metals ”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“ TSX ”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV ”) and list its common shares on the TSX. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005389/en/ Figure 1. Road construction currently underway from drill Pad 1 to planned pads C1 and C2, which will allow testing of the Central Target. Permitting is in progress for planned pads W1 and W2, which will allow drill testing of the Western Target. (Graphic: Business Wire)
