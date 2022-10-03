ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wall Street ends lower, Dow confirms bear market

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street slid deeper into a bear market on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing lower as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign against inflation could throw the U.S. economy into a sharp downturn.
STOCKS
Reuters

Markets open up after Bolsonaro's strong showing in Brazil vote

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Stronger-than-expected support for Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of a presidential election was cheered by financial markets on Monday, as expected by bankers and analysts after Sunday first round, as the race went to an Oct. 30 runoff.
WORLD
Reuters

Citi expects global equities to rally 18% by end-2023

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup is expecting global equities to rise about 18% from now through the end of 2023, saying beaten down valuations from a relentless selloff this year may attract investors, although it warned of "considerable risks" of an economic slowdown.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Nationalization#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Brazilian#South American#Companhia De Saneamento#Estado De Sao Paulo#The Worker S Party#Sund
International Business Times

Analysis-Global Metals Volumes Slide On Recession Fears, Volatile Markets

Industrial metal trading volumes have fallen across the world and may slide further as economic threats from higher interest rates to the war in Ukraine send buyers, especially in leading consumer China, to the sidelines. Aggressive interest rate hikes have fuelled real concern about impending recession, while confidence is also...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: BitMEX Shift From Hong Kong Reflects the Toll of Stringent Covid Policies; Bitcoin Trades Sideways Amid Energy, Employment Concerns

Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other major cryptocurrencies were trading sideways as investors fretted over new job figures and OPEC oil cuts. Insights: BitMEX has shifted away from Hong Kong, where it leased an entire floor of the prestigious Cheung Kong Center in 2018; the crypto exchange's largest office is now in Singapore.
MARKETS
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Jumps 550 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 550 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.90% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Motley Fool

ING Groep N.V. (ADR)

ING provides a range of insurance, banking and asset management services. It serves more than 60 million customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia and Australia.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Arizona Metals Corp. Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange, Announces Appointment of Director and Drilling Update

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the ” Company ” or ” Arizona Metals ”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“ TSX ”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV ”) and list its common shares on the TSX. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005389/en/ Figure 1. Road construction currently underway from drill Pad 1 to planned pads C1 and C2, which will allow testing of the Central Target. Permitting is in progress for planned pads W1 and W2, which will allow drill testing of the Western Target. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy