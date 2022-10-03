ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban gives latest update on Bryce Young ahead of Texas A&M

Wednesday brought another update on Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young. On the weekly SEC coaches teleconference, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban relayed the same message he did on Monday with a new wrinkle. Young is still listed as “day-to-day,” Saban said and Young is “doing some things in practice.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama readies for star-studded recruiting weekend versus Texas A&M

This Saturday against Texas A&M was one of Alabama’s most anticipated games heading into the fall. A rematch of last year’s Tide loss with an added dose of intrigue after Nick Saban’s NIL comments from the summer. And though the Aggies have faltered in 2022, the potential future of both these squads is still promising.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

12 memorable performances by Alabama backup quarterbacks

Back-up quarterback Jalen Milroe came off the bench cold for an injured Bryce Young at Arkansas last Saturday, and performed admirably, totaling 156 yards and two touchdowns rushing and passing in Alabama’s 49-26 victory. Milroe’s solid showing was merely the latest in a long line of standout fill-in quarterbacks...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama LB injures knee, to miss rest of 2022 season

Alabama will be down a linebacker after an injury in the win over Arkansas. Junior Demouy Kennedy’s injury is season ending, Nick Saban said Wednesday morning without specifying the diagnosis. Kennedy got hurt covering a punt in the fourth quarter of the 49-26 win over the Razorbacks. He went down clutching his knee and was walked gingerly straight to the locker room.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

McAdory will send its tough defense against high-flying Hueytown

Each football season is full of highs and lows, deeply felt by coaches, players and fans. A low point for Hueytown head coach Greg Patterson had to be two straight losses to open the season and another in Week 4. Two consecutive wins after that would have to be high points, especially a 75-7 rout of Paul Bryant last week.
HUEYTOWN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Previews#American Football#College Football#Ac#Aggies
AL.com

Inside Sean of the South’s sweet, historic Alabama home

Sean Dietrich can’t resist making a little joke when visitors arrive at his historic home in the Avondale neighborhood of Birmingham. “This is Jamie’s house,” he says, opening the front door that he painted a welcoming “Episcopal red.” “I just live in it.”. Jokes...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 awesome Tuscaloosa pizza places

As the air cools and the leaves change ... ah, who are we kidding? It doesn’t matter the season, we want pizza. While Tuscaloosa boasts its share of famous barbecue joints and a tailgate scene envied by many, T-Town also has its share of delicious pizzerias, many of which have remained opened for several decades in the community.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
AL.com

Birmingham takes first step to allow medical marijuana dispensaries

The Birmingham City Council took a first step toward allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the city, after Alabama begins licensing dispensaries next year. The council did a first reading of an ordinance to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in Birmingham. Under state guidelines, Jefferson County could end up with as many...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy