Related
What Saban said about Texas A&M, Jalen Milroe and freshman d-lineman
Alabama-Texas A&M game week has reached the Wednesday evening segment and Nick Saban’s final meeting with local reporters. Here’s the rundown of what he had to say from the podium. -- Maintaining intensity for the entire game remains the talking point for Saban, saying it begins with practice....
Gary Danielson on what impresses most about Alabama, what ails Texas A&M
This isn’t what people had in mind for the Oct. 8 meeting between Alabama and Texas A&M. Sure, No. 1 Alabama is undefeated at 5-0, but the Tide’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young is injured. Meanwhile, Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies limp into Bryant-Denny Stadium at 3-2. It’s...
Alabama football ‘villains’? 10 people, players and things Tide fans love to root against
Are there really “villains” in college football? I suppose it depends on your perspective and memory, how you perceive your rivals and how you remember how certain games and moments went down when the stakes were at their highest. When Scott Hall and the nWo polled WCW crowds...
Deeper look at Alabama ground efficiency after OL took Saban challenge ‘personal’
Asked about progress for Alabama’s offensive line, starting guard Emil Ekiyor went straight toward consistency. At times, they’re great. That was clear in the fourth quarter at Arkansas with a few bulldozer blocks that freed Jahmyr Gibbs for touchdown runs of 72 and 76 yards respectively. Leading the...
Nick Saban gives latest update on Bryce Young ahead of Texas A&M
Wednesday brought another update on Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young. On the weekly SEC coaches teleconference, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban relayed the same message he did on Monday with a new wrinkle. Young is still listed as “day-to-day,” Saban said and Young is “doing some things in practice.”
Alabama readies for star-studded recruiting weekend versus Texas A&M
This Saturday against Texas A&M was one of Alabama’s most anticipated games heading into the fall. A rematch of last year’s Tide loss with an added dose of intrigue after Nick Saban’s NIL comments from the summer. And though the Aggies have faltered in 2022, the potential future of both these squads is still promising.
12 memorable performances by Alabama backup quarterbacks
Back-up quarterback Jalen Milroe came off the bench cold for an injured Bryce Young at Arkansas last Saturday, and performed admirably, totaling 156 yards and two touchdowns rushing and passing in Alabama’s 49-26 victory. Milroe’s solid showing was merely the latest in a long line of standout fill-in quarterbacks...
Alabama LB injures knee, to miss rest of 2022 season
Alabama will be down a linebacker after an injury in the win over Arkansas. Junior Demouy Kennedy’s injury is season ending, Nick Saban said Wednesday morning without specifying the diagnosis. Kennedy got hurt covering a punt in the fourth quarter of the 49-26 win over the Razorbacks. He went down clutching his knee and was walked gingerly straight to the locker room.
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
Week 8 Prep Picks: Who wins the biggest high school football games in the state?
The picks seemingly are getting tougher by the week. Week 8 brings some crucial high school football matchups across the state including Bob Jones at Sparkman, Fairhope at Daphne and McAdory at Hueytown. Here is how the AL.com experts picked 20 of the toughest games of the week:. Austin (5-2)...
McAdory will send its tough defense against high-flying Hueytown
Each football season is full of highs and lows, deeply felt by coaches, players and fans. A low point for Hueytown head coach Greg Patterson had to be two straight losses to open the season and another in Week 4. Two consecutive wins after that would have to be high points, especially a 75-7 rout of Paul Bryant last week.
ASWA Prep Rankings: Only 1 unbeaten team remaining in Class 7A heading into Week 8
With Fairhope’s upset loss to Foley last week, there is only one unbeaten team remaining in Class 7A in 2022. The Auburn Tigers improved to 7-0 last week with a 51-29 win over rival Opelika. They remain at No. 1 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A...
Inside Sean of the South’s sweet, historic Alabama home
Sean Dietrich can’t resist making a little joke when visitors arrive at his historic home in the Avondale neighborhood of Birmingham. “This is Jamie’s house,” he says, opening the front door that he painted a welcoming “Episcopal red.” “I just live in it.”. Jokes...
5 awesome Tuscaloosa pizza places
As the air cools and the leaves change ... ah, who are we kidding? It doesn’t matter the season, we want pizza. While Tuscaloosa boasts its share of famous barbecue joints and a tailgate scene envied by many, T-Town also has its share of delicious pizzerias, many of which have remained opened for several decades in the community.
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to decide among 3 candidates to replace ousted judge who used Facebook aliases
The Jefferson County Judicial Commission has submitted to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a list of three people as candidates to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the bench last year for ethics violations, including use of Facebook aliases. The judicial commission met Friday to consider a list of...
2 injured when gunfire erupts outside youth league football game in Adamsville
Gunfire erupted outside a youth league football game in Adamsville Saturday night, leaving two people wounded. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a 6 and under game at the city’s youth football field. Adamsville Assistant Police Chief Chris Robinson said someone shot into an occupied vehicle, wounding an...
Birmingham takes first step to allow medical marijuana dispensaries
The Birmingham City Council took a first step toward allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the city, after Alabama begins licensing dispensaries next year. The council did a first reading of an ordinance to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in Birmingham. Under state guidelines, Jefferson County could end up with as many...
Head-on crash on I-59 in St. Clair County leaves Tennessee man dead
A Tennessee man died following a multi-vehicle crash in St. Clair County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Sean D. McKnight. He was 29. The crash happened at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 59 about two miles south of Springville. Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal said McKnight was driving...
Judge allows suit over Chilton County school overpayments to proceed
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. A lawsuit against a Chilton County Schools superintendent can move forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. In April, two Chilton County school employees sued superintendent Jason Griffin over what their lawyer called an...
