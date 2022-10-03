ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Provide Injury Update on Shaquille Leonard After Concussion

 3 days ago

The All-Pro linebacker suffered the injury during his season debut on Sunday.

The Colts announced that star linebacker Shaquille Leonard will miss Thursday night’s game against the Broncos due to a concussion. He suffered the injury Sunday against the Titans .

Leonard suffered the injury midway the second quarter when he tried to make a tackle on Tennessee tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo. The Titans scored on the play, and the veteran linebacker remained down on the field following the touchdown.

Leonard was walked off the field with help from the Colts training staff and blood could be seen on his face. It’s been a difficult start for the three–time All-Pro as injuries have continued to derail his 2022 season.

He missed the team’s first three games following offseason surgery on his back. The 27-year-old was absent for much of the team’s preseason training camp after undergoing an operation to address a disc issue that was causing problems in his left leg.

Ever since being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, Leonard has been widely considered among the best at his position. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and led the league in forced fumbles last year. He also tallied 122 tackles in 2021.

For more Indianapolis Colts coverage, go to Horseshoe Huddle .

