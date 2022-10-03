ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamison Crowder suffered broken ankle, out indefinitely

By Sneaky Joe
 4 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The injuries continue to pile up for the Buffalo Bills, in particular, at the wide receiver position. First it was Gabe Davis with his ankle injury, then Jake Kumerow with an ankle injury, and now it's Jamison Crowder.

Crowder suffered a broken ankle during Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, as confirmed by head coach Sean McDermott. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport , Crowder is expected to undergo additional tests, but the timetable for his absence is indefinite.

Crowder has not given the Bills what they may have hoped for through the first four games of the season. The 29-year-old had just six receptions for 60 yards, which is not much production in a Josh Allen offense.

In addition to Crowder's broken ankle, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie suffered a concussion in Sunday's win over the Ravens.

Should McKenzie also miss time, both injuries would open the door for 2022 fifth-round rookie Khalil Shakir to operate as a starter. Shakir made two nice plays in Baltimore, showing an ability to pick up yards after the catch, and also work back to the football when Allen scrambles.

The Bills are now getting increasingly thin at wide receiver depth. While Davis has played over the past two games, he is still being hindered with his nagging ankle injury suffered just before the Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

However, Buffalo may be able to get second-year wideout Marquez Stevenson back in the fold, as he is eligible to come of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list ahead of Sunday's game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

