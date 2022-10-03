ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

We got an early look at Chevy's $105,000 electric truck: See its ingenious bed that can expand from 6 to 11 feet

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

The Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

  • The electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck goes on sale next year.
  • We got an early look at the top-of-the-line, $105,000 Silverado RST.
  • It has one of the coolest beds of any pickup.
Car companies are betting on a future full of electric vehicles. One great way to sell Americans on the idea: Give them the trucks they know and love, but without the gas.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

That's what Ford is doing with the F-150 Lightning.
The Ford F-150 Lightning.

Tim Levin/Insider

And crosstown rival Chevrolet is following suit with its Silverado EV, which goes on sale next year.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

Why buy a Silverado EV over an F-150 Lightning? The Chevy's extremely innovative bed is one fantastic reason.
The Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

I got an early look at the top-of-the-line, $105,000 Silverado RST and am here to show you around its ingenious and feature-packed bed.
The Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

The 5-foot-11-inch box is incredibly versatile and can expand by around four feet to accommodate bigger items like kayaks.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

That's thanks to a clever feature Chevy calls the MultiFlex Midgate. The modular wall between the cab and bed can be configured in a bunch of different ways.
The Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

You can fold down one section to slide in a long item without sacrificing all back-seat space.
The Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

You need to fold the middle and left seat, but someone can still sit in the right one.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

For even wider cargo, you can collapse both panels.
The Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

But this configuration leaves nowhere for people to sit in the back seat.
The Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

Or you can collapse the entire MultiFlex Midgate, rear window and all, creating a humongous opening to the cab.
The Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

The midgate folds neatly onto the rear seatbacks.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

With the midgate open, the Silverado EV provides just over nine feet of storage between the cab and tailgate.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

Another feature — the MultiFlex Tailgate — increases usable storage space even more.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

Flipping up a backstop lengthens the bed to 10 feet 10 inches. Owners can haul long boards without them sliding out of the bed.
The Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

The MultiFlex Tailgate is available on other Chevy trucks. It looks like a regular tailgate, but packs extra capabilities.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

It's made up of two swinging pieces that can create a step when fully unfolded.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

The Silverado EV's bed is packed full of other features aimed at convincing Americans to consider an electric truck.
The Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

Outlets on either side of the bed can provide 10.2 kilowatts of power. The truck can power tools on a job site or act as a backup generator in emergencies.
The Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

The truck will also have lights to illuminate the bed.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

But this preproduction model just had stickers.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

Steps built into the corners of the truck can help owners climb into the bed or reach inside.
The Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

There's also a step in the middle of the bumper.
The Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

And if nearly 11 feet of bed space still isn't enough, you can always chuck some stuff in the frunk.
The Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Tim Levin/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 20

Realitybites
2d ago

Who TF is gonna pay 105,000 for an effen domestic daily driver p/u and worthless electric at that. Bye bye GM and bye bye demoratssss… completely unsatainable!!

Reply
2
eddiebob
1d ago

Cool golf cart truck.. be a hit at the country club.. this is horrible.. electric is not the future. I guess it’s kinda a good thing manufacturers are trying.. but they need long lasting power, range and dependability. None of these are available in an ev.. combustion is the wave of the future.

Reply
2
Fily Vargas
2d ago

Maybe “maybe” 300 miles one time charge but imagine hauling something the charge not even last 150 miles what a piece of trash

Reply
2
