We got an early look at Chevy's $105,000 electric truck: See its ingenious bed that can expand from 6 to 11 feet

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck goes on sale next year.

We got an early look at the top-of-the-line, $105,000 Silverado RST.

It has one of the coolest beds of any pickup.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

Car companies are betting on a future full of electric vehicles. One great way to sell Americans on the idea: Give them the trucks they know and love, but without the gas.That's what Ford is doing with the F-150 Lightning.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

And crosstown rival Chevrolet is following suit with its Silverado EV, which goes on sale next year.Why buy a Silverado EV over an F-150 Lightning? The Chevy's extremely innovative bed is one fantastic reason.I got an early look at the top-of-the-line, $105,000 Silverado RST and am here to show you around its ingenious and feature-packed bed.The 5-foot-11-inch box is incredibly versatile and can expand by around four feet to accommodate bigger items like kayaks.That's thanks to a clever feature Chevy calls the MultiFlex Midgate. The modular wall between the cab and bed can be configured in a bunch of different ways.You can fold down one section to slide in a long item without sacrificing all back-seat space.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

You need to fold the middle and left seat, but someone can still sit in the right one.For even wider cargo, you can collapse both panels.But this configuration leaves nowhere for people to sit in the back seat.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

Or you can collapse the entire MultiFlex Midgate, rear window and all, creating a humongous opening to the cab.The midgate folds neatly onto the rear seatbacks.With the midgate open, the Silverado EV provides just over nine feet of storage between the cab and tailgate.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

Another feature — the MultiFlex Tailgate — increases usable storage space even more.Flipping up a backstop lengthens the bed to 10 feet 10 inches. Owners can haul long boards without them sliding out of the bed.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The MultiFlex Tailgate is available on other Chevy trucks. It looks like a regular tailgate, but packs extra capabilities.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

It's made up of two swinging pieces that can create a step when fully unfolded.The Silverado EV's bed is packed full of other features aimed at convincing Americans to consider an electric truck.Outlets on either side of the bed can provide 10.2 kilowatts of power. The truck can power tools on a job site or act as a backup generator in emergencies.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider