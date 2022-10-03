ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders – lipstick on a pig

By Rick Snider
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4FD1_0iKAnakQ00

The Carson Wentz hatred is growing – wrongly.

It's completely unfair to change quarterbacks after just one month that started with seven touchdowns in two games. Benching Wentz now is punting on the season before the leaves turn color. It's punting on the coaching staff and front office plus a high draft pick next season owed for the Wentz trade.

A new coach will want to draft a passer in the first round and that punts on backup passer Sam Howell, who in preseason looked like a possible 2023 starter. These changes mean another three-year rebuild that likely fails, too.

Then again, when the boat is sinking, you hit the life rafts before submerging. And, the Commanders are sinking faster than the Titanic.

Year 3 looks like a regression, though the next 10 days could be a dramatic turnaround. Beat Tennessee on Sunday followed by Chicago four days later and suddenly the bandwagon is blaring #HTTC at 3-3.

But, the Commanders' problems don't look reversible. There’s no help coming to a hobbled offensive line where only left tackle Charles Leno is playing well. Right tackle Sam Cosmi looks worse than last season as a rookie. Center has changed three times and the guards couldn't protect Fort Knox. Replacing guard Trai Turner in midgame for poor performance is startling because it's so seldom done.

The corners have looked naked too often. It's time to admit William Jackson was a free agent bust and Kendall Fuller isn't much better. Linebacker Jamin Davis has his moments good and bad, but Dallas undressed him when covering CeeDee Lamb on Sunday.

Really, the only solid defensive players have been interior linemen Jon Allen and Daron Payne and the latter becomes a free agent in 2023.

So, the defense can't stop anyone, especially early. The offense has suddenly crumbled because Wentz has little time and can't scramble his way out of collapsing pockets without running into opponents. Having three solid receivers is great, but without time Wentz can't use them to spread the field.

And the kick return game has been abysmal. Poor execution, even worse decisions. That doesn't help.

But quarterbacks get all the money so they get all the blame. Wentz's opening month was two good weeks and two poor ones. Frankly, it's not about him right now.

The Commanders' problems lie in coaching. The game plans are suspect and game reactions are poor. Even worse, the lack of passion has spread throughout the team and they're already looking defeated.

There are many major decisions to make come January. For now, though, there's still time to ride with Wentz. If the season collapses then maybe Howell gets a late look, but that's probably irrelevant should the team change coaches.

The franchise can change the name and uniforms, but it's just lipstick on a pig.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter: @Snide_Remarks .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Seems like Wentz is already losing support in Washington

In 2020 the Eagles had a choice: stick with a flailing and floundering Carson Wentz, or bench him for then-rookie Jalen Hurts and find out what you have?. Fast forward less than 24 months and the two QBs' career paths are on polar opposite trajectories: Hurts is piloting the undefeated Eagles as an early-season MVP candidate, while Wentz is on his third team in three years and things are going... poorly.
WASHINGTON, DC
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field

Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL

Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Fuller
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Sam Howell
The Spun

Ray Rice Back With Ravens Teammates: NFL World Reacts

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored a legendary Raven in his retirement. Longtime Raven Jimmy Smith announced his retirement and was welcomed alongside a bevy of former Ravens to celebrate. Among them was former running back Ray Rice. Despite his unceremonious exit from the Ravens organization, Rice was welcomed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ starter to miss rest of the season after Tuesday’s news

Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, Nick Eatman from DallasCowboys.com reported. In order to fill the need, the Cowboys are signing Matt Overton (126 games played) and Tucker...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Notorious ex-NFL RB throws punches at youth football game

A notorious former NFL running back was captured on video throwing punches at a youth football game over the weekend. LeGarrette Blount, who played in the NFL from 2010-2018, was coaching a youth football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The game was between Blount’s GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, TMZ says.
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

49ers Cut Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Win

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to their active roster from the practice squad. On Tuesday, the 49ers released Snead outright, However, they reportedly are looking to bring the veteran pass catcher back on the practice squad, as long as he clears waivers. Snead,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
876
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc

Comments / 0

Community Policy