Allegan County, MI

Comments / 150

BB61
2d ago

really?? this is what we need to worry about? how about we worry about the high prices of everything and the idiots in the white house / government.

Reply(29)
83
Seth Globke
2d ago

Looks like they are removing a word that traces its origin back to Algonquian language and meant "woman". But I guess it would make sense to erase more things related to women

Reply(6)
34
Tom Fleck
2d ago

don't these people realize that Native Americans are the ones who gave that name to the lake this kind of stuff is just getting way out of control

Reply(15)
33
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Landmarks#Indigenous Americans#Native American#Squaw#Gun Lake Band#Pottawatomi Indians
