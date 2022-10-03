Read full article on original website
BB61
2d ago
really?? this is what we need to worry about? how about we worry about the high prices of everything and the idiots in the white house / government.
Reply(29)
83
Seth Globke
2d ago
Looks like they are removing a word that traces its origin back to Algonquian language and meant "woman". But I guess it would make sense to erase more things related to women
Reply(6)
34
Tom Fleck
2d ago
don't these people realize that Native Americans are the ones who gave that name to the lake this kind of stuff is just getting way out of control
Reply(15)
33
Related
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
Light or blight? Michigan woman told no more decorations
A Haslett holiday hallmark is no more, following complaints and a cease and desist letter.
WWMTCw
Gov. Whitmer announces major development projects around the state
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation Wednesday, announcing $4.1 billion in investments around the state. The money, which is being granted by the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund, is going to three different transformational projects and will generate 4,600 jobs across Big Rapids, Van Buren Township, and Ottawa and Muskegon counties, according to Whitmer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tudor Dixon makes campaign stop at Holland restaurant that defied state COVID-19 orders
HOLLAND, Michigan — Republican Tudor Dixon made a campaign stop in Holland on Wednesday, talking small business support at a restaurant that made headlines during the pandemic. Marlena's Bistro was the latest stop on Dixon's tour around the state. It was so full, she gave two speeches, one indoors...
5 Michigan Counties You Can’t Pronounce or Locate
All of us were supposed to learn Michigan History (and I assume geography) back in the day. LakeVille Community Schools in Otisville (my old stomping grounds) dedicated an entire class in middle school to Michigan History. Admittedly, learning 83 county names & locations didn't hold up in my brain over time, either.
WWMTCw
Exemplary honor goes to five West Michiganders for care of Kal-Haven Trail
GOBLES, Mich. — The Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail honored five west Michiganders Monday with their first "Friends of the Trail." Each member showed exemplary care and dedication for the Kal-Haven Trail and deserved to be recognized by the greater community, tourists, and area residents who have benefited from their efforts, the organization said.
WWMTCw
SPCA of Southwest Michigan prepares to house Florida dogs following Hurricane Ian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The devastation of Hurricane Ian left hundreds of dogs in Florida without their family and homes. The SPCA of Southwest Michigan is lending a helping paw to make sure every dog gets brought to safety. The no-kill shelter is expecting to bring in close to 30...
RELATED PEOPLE
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
nbc25news.com
FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
State: Farm near Homer grew produce using human waste
The state is telling people to throw out produce grown at a farm that was using untreated human waste as fertilizer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan library could close after town votes to defund it over 5 LGBTQ-themed books
Jamestown Township, Michigan — A small Michigan town is locked in a war over words. The battle in Jamestown Township is over five books with LGBTQ+ themes. The books include "The Breakaways," two books from the "Heartstopper" series, "Kiss Number 8" and "Spinning." A group called the Jamestown Conservatives...
Detroit News
Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker
A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids native to be on Jeopardy!
A Grand Rapids woman is putting her brain to work to answer clues on Jeopardy! Wednesday. Tory Martin of Grand Rapids is hoping to utilize her knowledge of the globe, as she’s visited 23 countries. Martin is the Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at Dorothy A. Johnson Center...
10 Things I Have Learned While Living In Michigan
Living in Michigan has taught me a lot. There are plenty of things and traits of being a Michigander that I have not learned yet. However, here are 10 of the most important things I have learned while living in Michigan. 1. If you drive the speed limit, you are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo, Allegan counties start property fraud alert system to protect homeowners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A scam is on the rise, putting property owners in Michigan at risk of having their homes or land stolen without their knowledge, according to the FBI. West Michigan Clerk's offices began to roll out new alert systems to help protect residents from the scam,...
Northern Michigan school swaps diesel school bus for electric with state funds
Electric vehicles are more prevalent on the road, in parking lots and soon will be at the bus stop. The Michigan Clean Diesel Program awarded its first grant to electric vehicle projects including a school bus. Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded $157,500 to Lansing-based Dean Transportation...
Longtime Kent County commissioner faces challenger in race for Grand Rapids’ West Side seat
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A longtime Kent County commissioner faces a challenger Nov. 8 in the race for the board’s 14th District. Incumbent and Democrat Carol Hennessy will square off against Republican Jerri Schmidt in the election for the county board seat representing a majority of Grand Rapids’ West Side.
Comments / 150