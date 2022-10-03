ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Idea of Italy in Music History” A Free Talk

A free talk, “The Idea of Italy in Music History,” will be given on Friday, October 14, at St. George’s Church, 905 Princess Anne Street (George Street entrance). Light refreshments will be offered at 6:30 PM, followed at 7 PM by the lecture. There is no admission charge, and is open to all. Dr. James Kuykendall, UMW professor of music and department chair, is the presenter. The event, part of an annual lecture series, is presented by the Fredericksburg-Este Association (Fredericksburg’s Italian sister city) as a gift to Fredericksburg.
Stolen handgun in Stafford traced to juveniles

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies worked throughout the weekend to recover a stolen handgun and three juveniles are now charged with offenses related to the theft. On October 1st Deputy F.C. O’Neill responded to a report of a stolen Tisas 9mm handgun from an apartment in England Run. Detectives H.D. Young and J.A. Hinson assisted in the investigation and the firearm was recovered on October 2nd.
