A free talk, “The Idea of Italy in Music History,” will be given on Friday, October 14, at St. George’s Church, 905 Princess Anne Street (George Street entrance). Light refreshments will be offered at 6:30 PM, followed at 7 PM by the lecture. There is no admission charge, and is open to all. Dr. James Kuykendall, UMW professor of music and department chair, is the presenter. The event, part of an annual lecture series, is presented by the Fredericksburg-Este Association (Fredericksburg’s Italian sister city) as a gift to Fredericksburg.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO