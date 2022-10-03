Read full article on original website
Reunion? Why Odell Beckham visited Giants’ facility after Kenny Golladay’s knee injury, source says
Odell Beckham visited the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford on Monday. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to rejoin them, in the wake of Kenny Golladay’s knee injury. Yes, Beckham was indeed at the facility Monday, as CBS Sports reported. (And defended. And defended again.)
Why are the Packers playing in London vs the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium? An overview of the NFL's International Series.
Just a prediction: church attendance in Wisconsin will take a dip on Sunday. The Packers are playing bright and early at 8:30 a.m.against the New York Giants in London, the first time Green Bay has participated in the NFL's International Series. The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; here's what you...
WISN
Packers prepare for their first trip to London
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play...
There's sneakily a lot at stake for Patriots vs. Lions
BOSTON -- Over the past several years, the aura and intimidation factor of Gillette Stadium has dissipated rather significantly. Once a place where even the smartest and most imposing teams would crumble almost every single game, the Patriots' home has become ... just another building. Dating back to December of 2019, visitors to Gillette Stadium are 12-10. That's after the Patriots went 84-12 at home from 2009-18.Things have, quite clearly, changed. And everyone understands that.Yet even in this new reality where the Patriots could lose on any given week at home, it's worth bringing this to the forefront right now: There...
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones’ sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced a little as the New York Giants started preparations for Sunday’s game in London against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll did not say how much work Jones would get on Wednesday, but he seemed encouraged his quarterback is responding to treatment. “He’s pretty tough individual,” Daboll said. “I think he’s made a lot of progress since after the game and been in the treatment room pretty consistently throughout these last couple of days. So, you know, we’ll put him out there, give him some reps and see where he’s at.” Daboll said the Giants also would want to evaluate his ankle on a daily basis before making a decision on whether he would play. He would probably be a game-time decision.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Frisco Neurosurgeon: Study Shows Concussions Can Be Prevented
The football world is still reeling from the concussion controversy surrounding the Miami Dolphins star quarterback who suffered not one, but two frightening injuries during week four of the NFL regular season. A team doctor has been fired and the NFL is expected to update concussion protocols. Players, fans and...
Big Blue View
NFL Week 5 picks, predictions: No faith in the Giants vs. Green Bay
The New York Giants are heavy underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook, on Sunday in London against the Green Bay Packers. Can the Giants, a surprising 3-1, pull off the upset?. None of the Big Blue View contributors think the Giants will return to New Jersey with victory No. 4 in hand. Only 3 percent of analysts picking the Moneyline via Tallysight have the Giants winning.
New York Giants QB Daniel Jones making progress, hopeful for Week 5 vs. Green Bay Packers
The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Wednesday, and surprisingly quarterback Daniel Jones was on the practice
Meet one couple heading to London for Green Bay Packers game
The countdown is on to the Packers first ever regular season international game. The Packers face the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday.
atozsports.com
Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player
The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: Quarterback isn’t Giants’ only question mark heading into Sunday
Things are about to get serious for the New York Giants, who travel to London this Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The Giants are a feel-good 3-1, but you can argue that they have led a bit of a charmed existence throughout the season’s first four weeks. They won their season opener in Nashville when Randy Bullock of the Tennessee Titans missed a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the game. They then had the benefit of a rare three-game homestand, winning two of three.
Packers.com
Packers sign LB Eric Wilson
The Green Bay Packers signed LB Eric Wilson off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. The transaction was announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Wilson (6-1, 230), a sixth-year player out of the University of Cincinnati, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. He spent this past offseason with the New Orleans Saints before being waived after training camp and was on the Saints' practice squad for the first four weeks of the season. In five seasons with the Vikings (2017-20), Philadelphia Eagles (2021) and Houston Texans (2021), Wilson appeared in 78 regular-season games with 27 starts and recorded 254 tackles (136 solo), eight sacks, four interceptions, nine passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. On special teams, he posted 26 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a blocked punt and a blocked extra point. He has also appeared in four postseason games with two starts, recording 13 tackles (nine solo), a QB hit and a special teams tackle. He will wear No. 45 for the Packers.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard Reveals What Happened on His ACL Injury
The Giants' longest tenured receiver vows to go out on his own terms.
Giants-Packers tickets soar ahead of NFL Week 5 game in London
Sorry, England. It’s going to cost a pretty penny to attend the NFL’s next matchup in London. As the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers prepare to square off in their Week 5 matchup, which counts as a home game for the latter, ticket prices to watch the game live have soared in recent days.
The Ringer
Daniel Jones on the 3-1 Start and Facing the Packers in London
(0:56) — GIANTS: The Giants take their 3-1 record across the pond and anticipate a rough part of their schedule starting with the Green Bay Packers. (1:32) — JETS: The Jets have an opportunity to get a division win this weekend against the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins. (2:19) —...
Mets announcer is finalist for the Hall of Fame
Exciting news for a member of the Mets’ commentary team. Play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen has been listed as a finalist for the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award. This award is given out annually for excellence in broadcasting, presented by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. The winner will be announced in December.
