ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

One Illinois city has welcomed 1,856 migrants

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Chicago reported that it has now welcomed over 1,800 asylum seekers who arrived on buses from the Texas border. Illinois state officials, along with Cook County government and non-profit partners, said that it is a duty to provide the migrants food, shelter and clothing as they try to […]
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Unit 5 principal acknowledged for lifesaving efforts

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday. According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch. The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Construction of complex replacing part of Taft Homes on schedule

PEORIA, Ill. – Construction at what will soon be formerly known as Taft Homes is continuing as planned. That’s according to Peoria Housing Authority CEO Armeca Crawford. “The project is on schedule. We already completed the first building…close to completing the first building. But we are still on schedule relative to the development,” said Crawford.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
theproxyreport.com

Tillman To Close in 2023

MACOMB, IL – Western Illinois University (WIU) announced this June that Tillman Hall will officially close. If everything goes as planned, the building will no longer be in use by the fall of 2023. Troy Rhoads, WIU assistant Vice President of Facilities Management has worked in the WIU Facilities...
MACOMB, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ISU vandalized with hate speech by frat brothers

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Property just outside of Illinois State University campus was vandalized this week, and fraternity brothers are now facing legal action. According to Sorority & Fraternity Life at Illinois State’s Facebook page, several signs in front of off-campus student housing properties were vandalized with a derogatory term.
NORMAL, IL
The Center Square

Audit reveals Illinois failed to monitor criminal activity in group homes

(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is calling for more accountability of Illinois group homes for those with developmental disabilities. They are called CILAs, which stands for Community Integrated Living Arrangement. State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, said a recent audit shows the Illinois Department of Human Services is failing to monitor criminal activity in group homes, and some residents are not being cared for properly.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Escobar
WAND TV

IDOC's college education policy goes into effect across the state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Corrections' (IDOC) new policy on post-secondary education went into effect across the state on Monday. The policy was written with input from the Vera Institute of Justice, a nonprofit research and policy organization. It was designed to address the challenges faced by individuals completing their degrees while incarcerated.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy