Recalled items pulled from Kansas Hy-Vee shelves
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Monday morning, Hy-Vee, Inc. issued a recall out of an abundance of caution for eight items that include cheese.
Old Europe Cheese, Inc. told Hy-Vee that some cheese products manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to a release.
Although no illnesses have been reported yet, according to Hy-Vee, the products have been recalled in grocery stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The recalled items include:
- 02-47309-00000 Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
- 02-47310-00000 Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
- 02-47260-00000 Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board
- 02-45920-00000 Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board
- 02-46794-00000 La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
- 02-46795-00000 La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
- 75450-12681 Bon Appetite Gift Basket
- 75450-12588 Deluxe Delights Gift Basket
Customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.
