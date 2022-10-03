ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Recalled items pulled from Kansas Hy-Vee shelves

By Michael Dakota
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Monday morning, Hy-Vee, Inc. issued a recall out of an abundance of caution for eight items that include cheese.

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. told Hy-Vee that some cheese products manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to a release.

Although no illnesses have been reported yet, according to Hy-Vee, the products have been recalled in grocery stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The recalled items include:

  • 02-47309-00000 Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
  • 02-47310-00000 Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
  • 02-47260-00000 Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board
  • 02-45920-00000 Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board
  • 02-46794-00000 La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
  • 02-46795-00000 La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
  • 75450-12681 Bon Appetite Gift Basket
  • 75450-12588 Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

Customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

