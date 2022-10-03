ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Up and Coming Weekly

Soldiers conduct unconventional warfare training exercise

Special Forces Qualification Course students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School will participate in Robin Sage from Oct. 7 to Nov. 5. Robin Sage is the final two-week cumulative training exercise for students graduating from the Special Forces Qualification Course on Fort Bragg. The...
FORT BRAGG, NC
cbs17

3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County fire academy begins paying cadets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is paying its fire academy cadets for the first time. Wake County Fire Services and Emergency Management Direct Darrell Alford hopes the approximately $29,000 for 38 weeks in the academy will help ease turnover. He said 25 percent of firefighters leave in the first five years.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Medicaid expansion in sight for North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina could soon see an expansion of Medicaid thanks to a proposal from the North Carolina Healthcare Association that may finally get the ball rolling in the state. North Carolina is one of just 12 states in the U.S. that didn't expand Medicaid since the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
#Volunteers#Veteran#Charity#Rescues#Tropical Storm Delta#Hurricane Ian
cbs17

JOB ALERT: Company helping with Hurricane Ian damage holds hiring event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Efforts will continue for a long time to come to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian… from Florida to the North Carolina coast. In today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young has a hiring event for a company which will help in those efforts.
JOBS
WRAL News

New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

10 best Raleigh attractions

RALEIGH, N.C. — There's a reason why almost 16 million people visit Raleigh and Wake County every year. The area is home to historical buildings, vibrant streets, and endless exciting attractions. Whether you're a child, a grandparent, or anyone in between, there's something here for you to enjoy. So...
RALEIGH, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Home to One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country

Spooky season is in full force (now that we have that pesky hurricane out of the way) and it turns out, one of the scariest haunted houses in the country is right here in North Carolina. The terror-filled folks over at HauntWorld.com released their annual Top 13 Scariest Haunted Houses...
LIFESTYLE
cbs17

MAP: Where you could soon drink in public around Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One year ago, Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 890 into law. The law allowed municipalities to create so-called social districts. These districts allow for open container drinking within specific set boundaries and hours. The hope is that these districts will encourage more foot traffic for businesses within the selected zone.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Wake animal shelter offers $25 adoptions during Pit Bull Awareness Month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At the Wake County Animal Center there are plenty of pit bulls just waiting to be adopted. “The last I counted I think there were 40 available for adoption between our floor and our foster program,” said Jennifer Federico, the Wake County Animal Center’s Animal Services Director.
RALEIGH, NC

