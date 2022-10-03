Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick Uses 1 Word To Describe The Lions' Punter
The New England Patriots have a big game on the horizon. They're set to take on the Detroit Lions on Oct. 9 as they try and claw their way back into the playoff race. Head coach Bill Belichick was discussing the Lions as a whole during a press conference on Wednesday when he was asked about punter Jack Fox. He called him "a weapon."
Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
After a dominating performance on Monday night, 49ers ‘D’ stays hot.
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing 2 Extra Points Sunday
On Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions battled in the highest-scoring game of the season thus far. Seattle improved to 2-2 on the season with an impressive 48-45 victory over the Lions on the road. Detroit put up a valiant effort, but fell just short of its second win.
5 Plays That Led to Bears Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4
5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears struggled in all three phases in their 20-12 loss to the Giants in Week 4. The passing attack remained ineffective. The run defense was porous. There were critical mistakes made at critical times. It was a bad day for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophies, but the following plays were the most impactful in the team’s loss.
Veteran NFL Kicker Will Officially Not Play This Week
When the Arizona Cardinals take the field on Sunday afternoon they'll do so without their starting kicker. According to a statement from head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Matt Prater will be out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Veteran kicker Matt Ammendola will reportedly take his place this weekend. "Kingsbury...
The Ringer
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Eagles Soar into the Top Five
Entering Week 5 as the only undefeated team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles have finally climbed into the top five of The Ringer’s weekly NFL power rankings. No offense in the NFL has a higher floor right now, and quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to get better every single week. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers are both clinging to top-10 spots after improving to 2-2 with much-needed wins in Week 4. But the top two spots remain unchanged: the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are the league’s only powerhouses through four weeks. Featuring the two best quarterbacks in football right now, Buffalo and Kansas City entered the season at no. 1 and no. 2, respectively, and haven’t budged.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
George Kittle, Kyle Shanahan Enjoyed Bobby Wagner's Vicious Hit on Protestor
Kittle, Shanahan enjoyed Wagner's vicious hit on protestor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The best hit during the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night didn't happen during game action. Late in the first half, a protester ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium with...
Why the Rams' offense is a major concern, plus Geno Smith shredding expectations and NFL quarter-mark awards
Your browser does not support iframes. Welcome back to the Four Verts column, a dump of a few things that tickled my mind during Week 4 in the NFL. From a Super Bowl team playing like a toilet bowl team to quarter-mark awards, this column has everything you need that you didn’t even know you were looking for. Lets’ dive in.
FOX Sports
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five
The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH: Fan Epically Fails to Grab Aaron Judge's 62nd HR After Jumping Railing
WATCH: Fan epically fails to grab Judge’s 62nd HR after jumping railing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. You gotta do what you gotta do. And when it comes to something as precious as New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge crushing his record-breaking 62nd home-run of the season, this fan did it.
Aaron Rodgers made history in close Packers win in Week 4
Aaron Rodgers continues to find a way to get things done for the Green Bay Packers. Despite the New England Patriots making things close on Sunday, Green Bay pulled it out in overtime. In that victory, AR12 reached 500 touchdowns. What a player. Rodgers will go down in history as...
'You've got to score touchdowns' | Vikings look for more consistency in red zone
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen was candid this week when discussing the team's inability to consistently finish drives. "We're kind of hurting ourselves," said the veteran receiver following the Vikings' narrow 28-25 win in London Sunday over the New Orleans Saints. "Kind of making some plays and having some penalties that are really costly to the driver and the momentum."
