Moorpark, CA

Moorpark Country Days parade, street fair celebrates 51st year

By Staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
Crowds lined High Street in Moorpark for the annual parade and took part in the day-long celebration Saturday of Moorpark Country Days.

The 51st parade drew local marching bands, equestrian groups and crews of youths who performed dance moves and martial arts demonstrations. The street fair that followed welcomed vendors and visitors to the city's historic downtown.

Revelers enjoyed sunny weather with live music, local eats and all around fun.

VC Star | Ventura County Star

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

