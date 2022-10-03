Read full article on original website
Ocala to host inaugural swimming event for dogs at Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department has announced a new swimming event for dogs that will be held next month at the Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center. On Saturday, November 5, the city’s recreation and parks department will host the inaugural Soggy Doggy Swim at the Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center, which is located at 2390 SE 36th Avenue.
Fall Sunset At Ocala Preserve
This was the perfect patio to enjoy a cool fall sunset at Ocala Preserve. Thanks to Bridget Earl for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Boo Bash Halloween event returning to E.D. Croskey Recreation Center
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host its annual “Boo Bash” Halloween event at E.D. Croskey Recreation Center later this month. This family-friendly Halloween event, which will be held on Monday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will offer a variety of games, spooky activities, and plenty of candy.
Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event
Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!
Lake County nonprofit helps Hurricane Ian victims with food drive
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Volunteers in Lake County hosted a food drive on Wednesday to benefit people impacted by rising waters caused by Hurricane Ian. The drive-thru food drive took place at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather lingers...
Marion County collection sites accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian
Marion County has partnered with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to collect donations for those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida. The following locations throughout Marion County will be collecting donations until Friday, October 21:. Marion County Administration (601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala). Marion County...
Entrance To SummerCrest Neighborhood In Ocala
Check out this beautiful view of the east entrance to the SummerCrest Neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Happening Wednesday: Drive-thru Lake County food giveaway
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday. The event for Lake County residents will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. The parking lot will be closed Tuesday afternoon for prep. ©2022 Cox Media...
2022 UF Homecoming Parade: How to watch live, the parade route and other details
It’s Homecoming Week, and that means the parade is coming back to Gainesville. On Friday at 9:30 a.m, the Homecoming Festival will kick off the weekend’s activities. Other festivities include the parade, which will begin at noon, and the Gator Growl event, which will include performances by Flo Rida and Olivia O’Brien at 7 p.m.
Marion Lyn Robinson
Marion Lyn Robinson passed away September 27, 2022. She was born on November 18, 1944, to Ollie James Robinson and Savilla Tanner Robinson in Santos, Florida. Marion received her formal education through the Public School System of Marion County graduating from Belleview Santos High School in 1962 in Santos, Florida. She furthered her education at Central Florida Community College in Ocala.
Lunch Date on a Farm at Bountiful Farms Bistro
A weekly trip to the farmers' market is one of life's simple pleasures. It was at the Winter Garden Farmers Market that I met Ginny, who runs the Bountiful Farms market stand each week. After she mentioned that the farm is open to the public and also boasts an outdoor farm bistro, I finally made the trek, and boy was it worth the 45-minute drive.
Residents discuss traffic congestion, dangerous drivers on SR 200
Several Marion County residents submitted letters to voice their thoughts on traffic congestion in Ocala/Marion County, specifically on State Road 200. “I totally agree with Mr. Larensen when it comes to illegal lane changes and how people impede the traffic flow. I’m from Kansas and it happens there as well. I’m thinking it’s a combination of two things: either people don’t know the laws of the road or they just don’t care. In my opinion, it’s mostly that they don’t care and just drive how they want to drive because they know that these laws won’t be enforced. I’ve even seen the police do the same thing, so why would they enforce the law if they know that they are doing it? People see this and think, “If they are doing it, so can I. It must be okay.” Wrong. Illegal lane changes create crashes, or near crashes, because I have been in several instances where I almost got hit because someone drove into my lane as I was turning left into the left lane and the other vehicle was turning right, going clear across traffic to get into the left lane. That is an illegal lane change and something needs to be done about it. Period,” says Ocala resident Randy Flowers.
‘Walk Your Child to School Day’ to take place in Ocala on October 5
The Marion County Community Traffic Safety Team is hosting an event this week to help educate students and their families about several hazardous scenarios that can be encountered while walking to school. Thousands of students in Marion County walk to school each day. In recognition of National Walk to School...
Local fire rescue crews respond to kitchen fire in a Gainesville apartment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after a kitchen fire at a Gainesville apartment. Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews responded to the Paddock Club on Fort Clarke Blvd. The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking. Fire fighters were able to tame the blaze...
‘Walk your child to school day’ to take place in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla – Marion County Public Schools will celebrate International Walk to School Day to educate families about the hazards and scenarios students may encounter walking to school. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in Florida | News 6, Salvation Army to host donation drive for...
Food, assistance coming to residents of Lake County devastated by Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is coming to people living in the devastated area of northeast Lake County. Much of the community of Astor remains underwater, and several neighborhoods on the Saint Johns River started taking on a lot of water on Saturday. Many of the homes are surrounded.
East Marion Elementary School to celebrate 100 years of education
East Marion Elementary School will host an event later this week to celebrate its 100th year as a Florida public school. The 100-year celebration, which was rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at East Marion Elementary School, which is located at 14550 NE 14th Street Road in Silver Springs.
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
Ocala Police Department’s annual ‘Cops and Cars Show’ returns this weekend
The Ocala Police Department will host the fourth installment of its annual Cops and Cars Show this weekend. The show will take place on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department’s headquarters, which is located at 402 S Pine Avenue. The event, which benefits...
Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Vendors for Safety & Fun Fest
On Saturday, October 22, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) will be holding its Annual Safety and Fun Fest. It will take place in downtown Brooksville at Hernando Park on Fort Dade Avenue where the band shell is and all up and down Main Street. This annual event, which...
