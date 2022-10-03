The chemistry of life’s emergence, the way merely organic, carbon-containing molecules begin linking up into large, self-replicating molecules like DNA and form life, remains a mystery, but scientists believe this ancient transition from chemistry to biochemistry happened in Earth’s ancient oceans. But that presents a problem, a paradox. Even as biochemistry and organic life require liquid water, the chemical reactions necessary to form the early building blocks of life can’t go off in a fully water saturated environment — Earth’s early oceans, it would seem, were just too wet to support the formation of molecules necessary to create life. That...

