New Orleans, LA

The Daily Scoop

Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals

(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two arrested, children removed after drug discovery at home in Louisiana

ANGIE, La. (WGNO)—The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two individuals accused of multiple drug charges. According to deputies, 45-year-olds Dustin King and Shanda Honaker were arrested at a home in Angie on Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to the WPSO Facebook page, a judge authorized...
ANGIE, LA
Picayune Item

Picayune Police working assault with weapon at Walmart

One person was injured after he allegedly injected himself in an altercation that began with one person trying to cut a line at the Customer Service Desk of the Picayune Walmart Tuesday afternoon. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said the incident was reported at about 12:45 p.m. where officers were...
PICAYUNE, MS
an17.com

Three St. Tammany men indicted for 2022 murder in Lacombe

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted:. Patrick Earl McCarty, II, 36 of Slidell, Louisiana on second degree murder, obstruction of justice and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Jason Robert James, 37 of Lacombe,...
LACOMBE, LA
WWL-TV

Deputy shortage at New Orleans Sheriff's office is only getting worse

NEW ORLEANS — In June, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson brought the criminal justice system to a screeching halt when she pulled all of her deputies from courthouse security duty, forcing the building to close, wiping out that day’s docket. After immediate protests from other justice officials, Hutson...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

59-year-old missing in Lacombe woods without medication

LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - Crews and volunteers have spent several days scouring the woods near Lacombe looking for a 59-year-old man who went missing Saturday (Oct. 1). Christopher “Turk” Batiste was last seen off Barringer Road Saturday afternoon leaving a relative’s home near the Big Branch National Wildlife Refuge.
LACOMBE, LA

