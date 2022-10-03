Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana men among six arrested after seizure of $250,000, heroin, cocaine, guns and more
Six people from Louisiana were hit with firearm and drug charges after an investigation by the United States Department of Justice.
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals
(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
fox8live.com
Orleans Levee District detective arrested on accusations of payroll fraud, unworked details
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A special investigator with the Orleans Levee District police was arrested Tuesday (Oct. 4) on accusations of payroll fraud and theft, after a monthlong surveillance allegedly proved he was claiming pay for off-duty details he was not working. Court documents show Jerald Holmes, 41, was booked...
L'Observateur
Six individuals charged for Firearm and Drug Trafficking Offenses
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. has announced that an investigation into a drug trafficking organization based out of East Baton Rouge Parish has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment leading to the arrest of six individuals on various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. According to the Indictment,...
101 Arrests: “Summer Drug Operation” targets dealers in Slidell
The Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of 101 individuals in their "Summer Drug Operation." According to the Slidell PD Facebook page, their narcotics division was able to target dealers within the community.
brproud.com
Suspect arrested after trying to swallow drugs during traffic stop in Louisiana
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kentrell Lang, 42, of Napoleonville, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4. A traffic violation led to Lang being stopped by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office near LA 308 and Spur 70. The deputy engaged with Lang and the Napoleonville man got...
brproud.com
Two arrested, children removed after drug discovery at home in Louisiana
ANGIE, La. (WGNO)—The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two individuals accused of multiple drug charges. According to deputies, 45-year-olds Dustin King and Shanda Honaker were arrested at a home in Angie on Wednesday (Sept. 28). According to the WPSO Facebook page, a judge authorized...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Identifying 3 Suspects in an Alcohol Theft Investigation
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on October 3, 2022, that investigators are trying to identify three people in connection with the theft of more than $600 in liquor from Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
Picayune Item
Picayune Police working assault with weapon at Walmart
One person was injured after he allegedly injected himself in an altercation that began with one person trying to cut a line at the Customer Service Desk of the Picayune Walmart Tuesday afternoon. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said the incident was reported at about 12:45 p.m. where officers were...
Reckless driving stop leads to discovery of drugs and an outstanding warrant in Washington Parish
A man is behind bars after Washington Parish detectives say what started out as a stop for reckless driving led to an arrest and a list of other charges.
Louisiana man gets almost $850,000 bond after seizure of marijuana, gun, meth and more
RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – An alleged drug dealer was arrested last week after an investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. LPSO said Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland was “arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges.” Diggs was arrested at his home and a subsequent search by law enforcement uncovered these items: Around $2,500 in […]
wbrz.com
New Orleans deputy constable shot in back while serving eviction notice
NEW ORLEANS - A deputy constable who formerly served with the New Orleans Police Department was shot in the back while serving an eviction notice, sources told WWL-TV. The property manager who was with the constable was also shot, and both were rushed to a local hospital. The constable was...
an17.com
Three St. Tammany men indicted for 2022 murder in Lacombe
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted:. Patrick Earl McCarty, II, 36 of Slidell, Louisiana on second degree murder, obstruction of justice and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Jason Robert James, 37 of Lacombe,...
WWL-TV
Suspect arrested after deputy constable, property manager shot while serving eviction notice
NEW ORLEANS — A deputy constable and a property manager were shot while trying to serve an eviction notice at an apartment in New Orleans East Wednesday morning and a suspect has been arrested. It is not known if that person was injured. According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson,...
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with October 1 Shooting Death
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with October 1 Shooting Death. The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 3, 2022, that Ashley Johnson-Washington, 21, of Reserve, Louisiana, was arrested on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in connection with the shooting death of Andrew Turcuit Sr., 70, of Reserve, Louisiana.
WWL-TV
Deputy shortage at New Orleans Sheriff's office is only getting worse
NEW ORLEANS — In June, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson brought the criminal justice system to a screeching halt when she pulled all of her deputies from courthouse security duty, forcing the building to close, wiping out that day’s docket. After immediate protests from other justice officials, Hutson...
NOPD on list of law enforcement agencies not reporting crime stats to FBI
Tuesday morning, Mayor Latoya Cantrell claimed work was being done to create better unity and a better department.
Orleans Parish Jail: More guests than ever
One lodging facility that’s really on a roll is the Orleans Parish Jail. The jail reached its highest occupancy rate in September since the start of the pandemic.
NOLA.com
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
fox8live.com
59-year-old missing in Lacombe woods without medication
LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - Crews and volunteers have spent several days scouring the woods near Lacombe looking for a 59-year-old man who went missing Saturday (Oct. 1). Christopher “Turk” Batiste was last seen off Barringer Road Saturday afternoon leaving a relative’s home near the Big Branch National Wildlife Refuge.
