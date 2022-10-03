Read full article on original website
Soil along streams is a bigger source of stream nitrate than rainwater
Researchers from Nagoya University in Japan have reported that nitrate accumulated in soil bordering streams plays an important role in the increase of nitrate levels in stream water when it rains. Their findings, published in the journal Biogeosciences, may help reduce nitrogen pollution and improve water quality in downstream bodies of water, such as lakes and nearshore waters.
Multiple health benefits of b-type procyanidin-rich foods like chocolate and apples consumed in right amounts
B-type procyanidins, made of catechin oligomers, are a class of polyphenols found abundantly in foods like cocoa, apples, grape seeds, and red wine. Several studies have established the benefits of these micronutrients in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and strokes. B-type procyanidins are also successful in controlling hypertension, dyslipidemia, and glucose intolerance. Studies attest to the physiological benefits of their intake on the central nervous system (CNS), namely an improvement in cognitive functions. These physiological changes follow a pattern of hormesis—a phenomenon in which peak benefits of a substance are achieved at mid-range doses, becoming progressively lesser at lower and higher doses.
The 4th Japan SciCom Forum 2022 on October 21 online
A range of experts in social and political science, communications, science engagement, and media production will contribute to keynote talks, workshops, and a panel discussion at the 4th Japan SciCom Forum (JSF 2022). Topics include media production for scientists, running hybrid and online events, public perception of COVID-19 vaccines, and tips for participating in TED talks.
Petting dogs engages the social brain, according to neuroimaging
Researchers led by Rahel Marti at the University of Basel in Switzerland report that viewing, feeling, and touching real dogs leads to increasingly higher levels of activity in the prefrontal cortex of the brain. Published in PLOS ONE on October 5, the study shows that this effect persists after the dogs are no longer present, but is reduced when real dogs are replaced with stuffed animals. The findings have implications for animal-assisted clinical therapy.
Improvements for Man and Machine in Scientific Publishing
The need for information from research outputs to be more findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable (FAIR) has spurred researchers, database managers, and publishers to continually look for new and better ways to make information machine-readable. Another equally important area is creating articles that readers can actively engage with, rather than passively taking in information from reading a published article. One tool that easily improves machine readability of data is a data standard called Frictionless Data, developed by the Open Knowledge Foundation. Published today in the Open Science journal GigaByte revealed that not only does Frictionless Data drastically improve machine readability, but that it can also turn normally static figures within the article into dynamic entities that allow readers to directly interact with the data within the article. Demonstrating that the use of Frictionless Data can tackle two important activities: allowing both man and machine to use and directly engage with scientific outputs in a dynamic fashion.
Voice screening App delivers rapid results for Parkinson’s and severe COVID
A new screening test App could help advance the early detection of Parkinson’s disease and severe COVID-19, improving the management of these illnesses. A new screening test App could help advance the early detection of Parkinson’s disease and severe COVID-19, improving the management of these illnesses. Developed by...
Wild, edible, and nutritious! Research and recipes reveal the benefits of regional Turkish plants
Visit any of Türkiye’s regions and you will find diverse plants growing in uncultivated areas such as wetlands and woodlands: wild fennel, catbriers, golden thistle, and knotgrass, to name just a few. These plants have been the subject of ethnographic studies, generally for their medicinal qualities, as far back as 40CE (when a Greek botanist documented their role in Anatolian folk medicine). But although they also have numerous culinary uses (for example in stews, salads, and savory pastries), little data has existed on their high nutrient content – until recently.
Triassic specimen found to be early relative of pterosaurs a century after its discovery
A new study of a tiny Triassic fossil reptile first discovered over 100 years ago in the north east of Scotland has revealed it to be a close relative of the species that would become pterosaurs – iconic flying reptiles of the age of the dinosaurs. A new study...
Tracking a network of 100,000 mutants
What fundamentally sets a human being apart from every other living creature comes down to differences in DNA sequences—a set of genetically-inherited molecules found in every cell of every organism. These differences have accumulated over millions of years, mainly via random mutations—basically errors in how the DNA was copied. Most of these mutations negatively impact the organism and will likely result in it dying before it has a chance to reproduce. However, some will positively, or neutrally, impact the organism and spread through the population. These mistakes in DNA sequences have resulted in the diversity of life we see around the world today. But many aspects of how these mutations can increase fitness remain poorly understood.
The determinants of persistent and severe COVID-19 revealed
As COVID-19 wreaks havoc across the globe, one characteristic of the infection has not gone unnoticed. The disease is heterogeneous in nature with symptoms and severity of the condition spanning a wide range. The medical community now believes this is attributed to variations in the human hosts’ biology and has little to do with the virus per se. Shedding some light on this conundrum are Associate Professor SUMI Tomonari from Okayama University, Research Institute for Interdisciplinary Science (RIIS) and Associate Professor Kouji Harada from Toyohashi University of Technology, the Center for IT-based Education (CITE). The duo recently reported their findings on imbalances in the host immune system that facilitate persistent or severe forms of the disease in some patients.
Engineers develop a new kind of shape-memory material
Shape-memory metals, which can revert from one shape to a different one simply by being warmed or otherwise triggered, have been useful in a variety of applications, as actuators that can control the movement of various devices. Now, the discovery of a new category of shape-memory materials made of ceramic rather than of metal could open up a new range of applications, especially for high-temperature settings, such as actuators inside a jet engine or a deep borehole.
New RNA-based tool can illuminate brain circuits, edit specific cells
DURHAM, NC – Duke University researchers have developed an RNA-based editing tool that targets individual cells, rather than genes. It is capable of precisely targeting any type of cell and selectively adding any protein of interest. DURHAM, NC – Duke University researchers have developed an RNA-based editing tool that...
