It’s been a busy year at Feeding Avery Families as they expand initiatives and space to help eliminate hunger in Avery County. During the past 12 months, the non-profit provided more than half a million pounds of groceries, produce, bread and frozen meats at no cost to thousands of local families in need. Their much larger operation centered in Newland should be completed by year’s end. Most of the work at Feeding Avery Families is carried out by more than a hundred volunteers. In addition to 48 distribution Fridays each year at their center in Newland, they deliver hundreds of packs of food to senior citizens and school children each week. In efforts to reach even more families, new programs are in the works. Additional efforts are also in the works to reach seasonal Hispanic families on area farms, and the organization is looking for help. "There are probably more than 300 families whom we might be able to help," reports Feeding Avery Families Co-Director Jo-Ann McMurray.

NEWLAND, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO