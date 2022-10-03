Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee-LSU head-to-head game predictions
No. 8 (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup. Against LSU, the Vols will wear its Nike Smokey Grey uniforms for the first time since 2017.
How to Watch: Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks are on the road this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs inside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville (Miss.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs and the 16th game in Starkville. Arkansas owns an 18-13-1 lead in the all-time series, including an 8-7 record in road games. The Razorbacks have won each of their two meetings with the Bulldogs under head coach Sam Pittman.
Centre Daily
Biggest Surprise Teams in the SEC: Three-and-Out
Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports. Check out the above video as the panel discusses...
Top-ranked WR Ryan Wingo headlines massive Kentucky FB recruiting weekend
It’s time to preview the upcoming recruiting visitors, presented by our friend Andy Luedecke at MyPerfectFranchise. Andy is a huge college sports fan and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough consultation and evaluation process.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kickoff time, broadcast information released for Auburn vs. Ole Miss
Auburn will continue their SEC road trip as they travel to Oxford to face the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels on October 15. The matchup will come bright and early, as ESPN has picked up the game for its’ 11 a.m. CT. Last season’s game was a match between...
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: ‘I Was Shocked!’; Rookie Damone Clark Roster Move for Dallas
FRISCO - "I was shocked!''. That's what Damone Clark told us on the first day of training camp in Oxnard as he explained his reaction to the news that he would need spinal-fusion surgery to be performed one month before the April NFL Draft. “My family is big on faith...
FOX Sports
SEC Week 6 Preview: Texas A&M vs. Alabama and Tennessee vs. LSU | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt previewed the SEC matchups for week 6. He discussed the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers vs. LSU Tigers.
College Football News
Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction, Game Preview
Alabama vs Texas A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Alabama (5-0), Texas A&M (3-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Tennessee could present unique challenge for Alabama
Alabama is a heavy favorite against struggling Texas A&M this weekend, even with quarterback Bryce Young questionable due to a right shoulder injury. Next Saturday, however, might bring the toughest challenge of the regular season for Nick Saban's team: The Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee has launched itself into the same stratosphere...
Comments / 0