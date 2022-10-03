ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

whmi.com

$8.5 Million Brighton Streetscape Project Planned in 2023

Downtown Brighton will get a major makeover next year with a project to substantially improve the look of downtown. It’s called the City of Brighton Streetscape Plan - a nearly year-long project to be paid for through bonding. Downtown Development Authority Chairman Tim Corrigan tells WHMI that the Streetscape Plan is a huge project, saying, “It’s absolutely the biggest project (the DDA) have ever taken on.”
BRIGHTON, MI
Dexter, MI
Dexter, MI
whmi.com

Charter Township Of Brighton Discussed Property Uses

The Charter Township of Brighton had a discussion at this week’s meeting about what to do with the properties that are owned by the Township. Brighton Township Manager Brian Vick said that the Township has ownership of various properties. Some properties where there are structures and governmental activities, and others they have acquired over the last four or five decades. The Township Board asked for a list of all of their properties to determine which properties could be put up for sale if there wasn’t an intended use. Specifically, there is a property on Link that they will be putting up for sale along with a couple of other properties. The talk had to do with three parcels located near Clark Lake, and the decision on those was to maintain a natural park. Meaning, it would be a passive park with nature trails as opposed to having a parking lot with recreation amenities such as a playground. There are currently nature trails through there, so there won’t be any extra expenditures to improve those areas, but the Township needs to identify those properties so that they can include them in their long-term park plans.
BRIGHTON, MI
MLive

210-acre, high-density rezoning on Ann Arbor’s west side gets initial OK

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are advancing plans to rezone 210 acres of property on the city’s west side for high-density, downtown-style development. City Council voted 7-4 along factional lines Monday night, Oct. 3, to give the initial OK to add 190 properties along Maple Road and Stadium Boulevard to the city’s new TC1 transit corridor zoning district, intended to help gradually shift away from car-centric strip malls with big parking lots to taller buildings with a mix of dense housing and commercial uses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wlen.com

City Commission Approves Lease Agreement for Operations at Adrian Inn

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted in favor of a lease agreement for operations at the Adrian Inn. Housing Help of Lenawee and Share the Warmth are the two local organizations involved, as described by City Administrator Greg Elliott…. We will hear from the Executive Director of...
ADRIAN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Changes coming to I-75 project in Oakland County: What drivers should know

If you use I-75 in Oakland County, you should be aware of some coming closures, starting this weekend, as the I-75 Modernization project shifts. Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, crews will close the southbound I-75 ramps to and from 11 Mile Road. In addition, the southbound service drive will close from north of Gardenia Avenue to I-696.
Detroit News

Kensington Metropark finishes $300,000 in updates to boost access for paddlers

Brighton — Paddlers at Brighton's Kensington Metropark will have improved access to water this fall thanks to updates to one of the park's boat launch areas. Huron-Clinton Metroparks was awarded a $154,000 grant for upgrades to Kensington's West Boat Launch area on Kent Lake, officials said Tuesday. The grant is through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.
BRIGHTON, MI
HometownLife.com

New downtown Plymouth boutique seeks to take visitors around the world

It's been a longtime dream of Nasha Vida to open her own shop. She took quite the journey to get to her destination. The Plymouth resident recently opened Vida Voyager, a boutique at 853 W. Ann Arbor Trail in downtown Plymouth. Before becoming a shop owner, she served as a staff attorney for the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, a place she called home for many years after moving out west for college.
PLYMOUTH, MI

