whmi.com
$8.5 Million Brighton Streetscape Project Planned in 2023
Downtown Brighton will get a major makeover next year with a project to substantially improve the look of downtown. It’s called the City of Brighton Streetscape Plan - a nearly year-long project to be paid for through bonding. Downtown Development Authority Chairman Tim Corrigan tells WHMI that the Streetscape Plan is a huge project, saying, “It’s absolutely the biggest project (the DDA) have ever taken on.”
‘It’s a hell of a hit to take’: Saline residents burdened by rising water rates
SALINE, MI – Saline residents say they’re feeling the burden of a significant hike in water and sewer rates instituted in part to foot the bill for multi-million dollar upgrades to the city’s ailing wastewater treatment plant and sewer infrastructure. While the vote to up the rates...
Saline’s Salt Springs Park reminds residents how the city got its name
SALINE, MI - Ask local historian and Saline Parks Commissioner Jim Peters for the story of Salt Springs Park, and he’ll offer to take you back thousands of years. “Well, I could start at the ice age, I’m not sure how much time you have,” he said in a recent interview.
Officials say 1.3 million gallons of partially treated wastewater spilled into Huron River
Officials in Ann Arbor are warning the public of a giant sewage spill into the Huron River after a problem at the wastewater treatment plant, but say it’s fine to drink the water.
whmi.com
Charter Township Of Brighton Discussed Property Uses
The Charter Township of Brighton had a discussion at this week’s meeting about what to do with the properties that are owned by the Township. Brighton Township Manager Brian Vick said that the Township has ownership of various properties. Some properties where there are structures and governmental activities, and others they have acquired over the last four or five decades. The Township Board asked for a list of all of their properties to determine which properties could be put up for sale if there wasn’t an intended use. Specifically, there is a property on Link that they will be putting up for sale along with a couple of other properties. The talk had to do with three parcels located near Clark Lake, and the decision on those was to maintain a natural park. Meaning, it would be a passive park with nature trails as opposed to having a parking lot with recreation amenities such as a playground. There are currently nature trails through there, so there won’t be any extra expenditures to improve those areas, but the Township needs to identify those properties so that they can include them in their long-term park plans.
wlen.com
Residents Push Back Against Proposed Fees and Requirements to Close Downtown Adrian Streets
Adrian, MI – A vocal group of residents pushed back against proposed fees and other possible requirements to close streets in downtown Adrian. Today, we will hear part of the public comment portion of the City Commission pre-meeting study session. First, the President of the Lenawee County Chapter of...
What's in the 1M gallons of 'partially-treated wastewater' spilled in Ann Arbor
The City of Ann Arbor says 1,375,000 gallons of "untreated wastewater" has flowed into the Huron River.
City of Saline holds public meeting after water bill skyrockets for residents
Residents in Saline are sounding off after many say they received water bills that are nearly double or triple the usual cost.
Ann Arbor now making EV drivers pay for power at downtown charging spots
ANN ARBOR, MI — The day Ann Arbor warned electric vehicle drivers would someday come has arrived. After a decade of providing free charging for EVs at downtown parking facilities, the Downtown Development Authority, which manages the city’s public parking system, has implemented new user fees to cover electricity and other costs.
210-acre, high-density rezoning on Ann Arbor’s west side gets initial OK
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are advancing plans to rezone 210 acres of property on the city’s west side for high-density, downtown-style development. City Council voted 7-4 along factional lines Monday night, Oct. 3, to give the initial OK to add 190 properties along Maple Road and Stadium Boulevard to the city’s new TC1 transit corridor zoning district, intended to help gradually shift away from car-centric strip malls with big parking lots to taller buildings with a mix of dense housing and commercial uses.
wlen.com
City Commission Approves Lease Agreement for Operations at Adrian Inn
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted in favor of a lease agreement for operations at the Adrian Inn. Housing Help of Lenawee and Share the Warmth are the two local organizations involved, as described by City Administrator Greg Elliott…. We will hear from the Executive Director of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Changes coming to I-75 project in Oakland County: What drivers should know
If you use I-75 in Oakland County, you should be aware of some coming closures, starting this weekend, as the I-75 Modernization project shifts. Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, crews will close the southbound I-75 ramps to and from 11 Mile Road. In addition, the southbound service drive will close from north of Gardenia Avenue to I-696.
Detroit News
Kensington Metropark finishes $300,000 in updates to boost access for paddlers
Brighton — Paddlers at Brighton's Kensington Metropark will have improved access to water this fall thanks to updates to one of the park's boat launch areas. Huron-Clinton Metroparks was awarded a $154,000 grant for upgrades to Kensington's West Boat Launch area on Kent Lake, officials said Tuesday. The grant is through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Washtenaw County businesses unknowingly sold produce contaminated with human waste
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an advisory urging consumers to throw away any produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens, since it may be contaminated with untreated human waste. During a routine inspection, MDARD staff discovered that Kuntry Gardens in...
Democratic candidate for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat ends campaign
JACKSON, MI – A 20-year-old Democratic candidate for the Michigan House of Representatives has ended his campaign after social media posts surfaced alleging he had threatened schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson posted a statement on his Facebook page Wednesday, Oct. 5, stating he will no longer seek...
Big changes coming to I-75 project in Oakland County; here are new closures
Major changes are coming to the I-75 Modernization project this weekend in Oakland County, with some new closures and some reopenings
These 10 tax proposals are on the November election ballot in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County voters will see requests seeking renewal of or new taxes for local schools, road improvements and the Jackson County Jail when they go to the polls in November. These are the proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot. Full language of the proposals can...
Poopy Produce: If You Got Food From This Michigan Farm It Could Make You Sick
Food recalls are nothing new in America. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported 270 food and beverage recalls in 2021, a 27% decrease from 2020. State officials are saying to toss out the produce from a...
HometownLife.com
New downtown Plymouth boutique seeks to take visitors around the world
It's been a longtime dream of Nasha Vida to open her own shop. She took quite the journey to get to her destination. The Plymouth resident recently opened Vida Voyager, a boutique at 853 W. Ann Arbor Trail in downtown Plymouth. Before becoming a shop owner, she served as a staff attorney for the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, a place she called home for many years after moving out west for college.
Meet Ypsilanti’s mayoral candidates for the Nov. 8 general election
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti voters will choose from among three candidates when they elect the city’s next mayor in November, bringing a new face to the local office. In the running are Democrat Nicole Brown, nonpartisan candidate Amber Fellows and Libertarian Mark Alan King. In a city that traditionally...
