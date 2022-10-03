ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the Week: Randolph

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Randolph.

Randolph is a 5-month-old terrier mix, possibly a terrier-retriever mix, who is up to date on all his vaccines.

Randolph is currently 12 pounds and will get neutered on Tuesday.

It costs $95 to adopt Randolph.

If you are interested in adopting Randolph just visit the Spartanburg Humane Society, located at 150 Dexter Rd., and ask for him. They are also offering free pet vaccines today from 4-6 p.m.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here . And for more pets of the week, visit our page here .

