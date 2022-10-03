Heat-loving bacteria from an Antarctic volcano could help tackle oil contamination

Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists want to spray sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere to refreeze the poles
A fleet of roughly 125 tankers could return subpolar regions close to pre-industrial temperatures.
IFLScience
Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme
Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
sciencealert.com
There's Trouble Bubbling Up in Newly Formed Alaskan Lakes, And Scientists Are Worried
Lakes appearing in Alaska because of melting permafrost are "belching" methane into the atmosphere, a scientist working with NASA said. These lakes, called thermokarsts, are so full of the climate-damaging gas that it can be seen bubbling to the surface. More and more of these lakes are appearing as Alaska's...
natureworldnews.com
According to Scientists, a Brain-eating Amoeba Are Rapidly Spreading Due to Climate Change
This summer's death of a kid in Nebraska brought the deadly but rare Naegleria fowleri, also known as the brain-eating amoeba, back into the news. The amoeba can enter through the nostrils and is found in warm, fresh water. Once inside, it moves to the brain and begins to destruct...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.
This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’
Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
Violent Supervolcano Appears to Be Rumbling Back to Life
Volcanic unrest at Lake Taupō in New Zealand could continue for months without any real eruption but could cause landslides, mudflows and ground subsidence.
Russian Bat Virus Discovery Could Be Bad News for Humans
Researchers have discovered that a virus originally found in Russian bats, which is related to SARS-CoV-2, may be capable of infecting human cells.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scientists make ‘breakthrough’ DNA discovery in ‘key to living longer’
LOTS of scientists are in pursuit of the dream of making humans live longer and one team thinks it's made a breakthrough with DNA. The researchers focused on parts of DNA that are suspected to be tied to living longer. Those parts are called telomeres and they work to try...
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Thrillist
Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore
Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
scitechdaily.com
Over 60 Feet Long – Scientists Discover the New World’s Largest Omnivore
Marine biologists have discovered that whale sharks consume plants, making the famous species the largest omnivore in the world. Whale sharks consume plants, according to marine biologists, making the iconic animal the world’s biggest omnivore. Whale sharks are filter feeders, and in Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef, they have long been seen consuming krill.
A newly-discovered planet that is half-water, half-rock is straight out of science fiction
Since the 1990s, scientists have cataloged thousands of planets outside our solar system, called exoplanets. Some of these are massive and gaseous, while others are tiny and rocky like our home world. But a recent analysis suggests that some of these exoplanets might be more dense and have more water than previously thought, which has big implications for alien life.
'Splooting' squirrels are 'freaking people out' in the San Francisco Bay: Animals are spotted stretching out on the ground all over the city to cool down in record-breaking heatwave
The San Francisco Bay area is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave that is causing squirrels to stretch out on the ground in order to release their body heat into the environment - and this act of ‘splooting’ is ‘freaking out’ people. Numerous reports of the grounded, motionless...
CNET
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World
AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
natureworldnews.com
1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter
During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
Earthquake Reveals Hundreds of Extremely Rare Fish in Nevada Cave
The Devils Hole pupfish is entirely restricted to a small part of a Nevada cavern and has been isolated for between 10,000 and 20,000 years.
A Prehistoric Human Skeleton Recently Found in an Underground Cave is at Risk of Harm From Mexican Tourist Train Project
Recent reports revealed the discovery of a prehistoric human skeleton in a fragile underground cave system. The cave system had previously flooded at the last ice age's end. Cave-divers estimate this at nearly 8,000 years ago. [i]
'Triple dip' La Niña is on the way. Here's what it means for weather in the US
Meteorologists say that for the third straight year, La Niña will persist throughout the winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
Comments / 0