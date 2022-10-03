CLEMSON, S.C. — Myles Murphy feels Clemson’s defensive performance against Wake Forest on Sept. 24 was a good thing. “I think it was kind of a good and a bad thing,” the Tigers’ defensive lineman said Monday. “The defense kind of needed a game like that to know what it feels like to not have a good game and know what it feels like to prevent that from happening.”

