Democrats seek revenge after Opec+ cuts oil production ahead of midterms – live
Three lawmakers come out with bill that essentially declares Saudi Arabia is no longer an ally of Washington
Voters in key battlegrounds more likely to back senators that support Respect for Marriage Act, poll shows
Story at a glance Voters in nine battleground states agree that the right to same-sex marriage should be protected by federal law, according to polling data from TargetPoint shared exclusively with Changing America. Most voters in states including Wisconsin say they are more likely to vote for a senate candidate that supports the Respect for…
GOP renews backing for Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters
The top Senate super PAC had pulled out of Arizona last month.
Jan. 6 committee schedules next public hearing for Oct. 13
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has scheduled its next hearing for Oct. 13, pushing the investigation back into the limelight less than three weeks before the midterm election that will determine control of Congress. It will be the panel’s first public session since the summer, when lawmakers worked through a series of tightly scripted hearings that attracted millions of viewers and touched on nearly every aspect of the Capitol insurrection. The committee had planned to hold the hearing in late September, but postponed as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. The panel — comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans — has not yet provided an agenda, but Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said recently that the hearing would “tell the story about a key element of Donald Trump’s plot to overturn the election.”
Supreme Court candidate Fischer takes conduct commission to court over complaint investigation
The state Judicial Conduct Commission wants to pursue ethics complaints against Joe Fischer, R-Ft. Thomas. He sued them in federal court over it.
