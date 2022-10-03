Read full article on original website
2 running for a pair of Saginaw Public School Board of Education seats
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI — While it may be one of the few uncontested races for a school board seat countywide, Saginaw Public Schools District has two candidates on the ballot this Nov. 8. Former Saginaw Mayor Joyce J. Seals will be running for re-election for her board of education...
Genesee Intermediate School District will fill vacant seat on Flint school board
FLINT, MI -- The Genesee Intermediate School District will fill the vacant seat on the Flint Community Schools Board of Education after former Treasurer Danielle Green resigned from her position in August. Green resigned per the terms of a plea agreement with the City of Flint after she was charged...
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe school board candidate accused of lying about background
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From the high-traffic business corridors to the residential areas of the Grosse Pointes, school board candidates are trying to get their names out there. On Wednesday, a concerned voter reached out to FOX 2 about one candidate specifically — Ginny Jeup. "She claims...
MSU president, faculty demand Board of Trustees cease interference in Title IX probe
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University’s president, provost and faculty senate have all demanded the university’s Board of Trustees cease interfering in an outside investigation into a Title IX review surrounding the removal of the business school dean this summer. The Faculty Senate sent a letter on...
Meet the candidates running for the Dexter School Board in November
DEXTER, MI - Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Dexter School Board in November, including two incumbents seeking reelection. Incumbents Daniel Alabre and Melanie Szawara face challenges from Rhonda Haines and Christy Vander Haagen for six-year school board terms in the Nov. 8 general election. Alabre and Szawara were appointed to the board in July 2021 to fill seats vacated by former trustees Daryl Kipke and Julie Schumaker, who resigned.
Mott Community College launches ‘Workforce Promise,’ letting employers refer grads back to school for free
FLINT, MI -- Mott Community College is launching a new program that will allow partnering employers to refer former MCC graduates back to the college for continued development for free. Dubbed the “Workforce Promise,” the new program was announced at a special luncheon event on Wednesday, Oct. 5 on the...
Ann Arbor charter school closes as legal battle with former management company continues
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor charter school that lost its authorization while in the midst of a legal battle with its former management company is among four Michigan charter academies that have closed this year. Ann Arbor Learning Community, which is alleged in a lawsuit to have failed...
Will Dexter elect 2nd mayor in city history or keep incumbent? Meet the candidates
DEXTER, MI - As Dexter residents cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 election they’ll have the chance to elect their second mayor in city history, or extend the tenure of an a longtime official who has led Dexter since it was a village. Running for the nonpartisan mayoral...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
Democratic candidate for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat ends campaign
JACKSON, MI – A 20-year-old Democratic candidate for the Michigan House of Representatives has ended his campaign after social media posts surfaced alleging he had threatened schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson posted a statement on his Facebook page Wednesday, Oct. 5, stating he will no longer seek...
Grant helps Ypsilanti-based virtual school expand offerings to middle schoolers
YPSILANTI, MI - An Ypsilanti-based virtual school is expanding its offerings to nontraditional middle school students next fall with the help of grant funding. After offering an individualized virtual education option to Washtenaw County’s high school students for more than 12 years, the Washtenaw Alliance for Virtual Education will offer its student-centered, project-based approach to learning for eighth-grade students who need an alternative to the traditional school model.
Flint lockup contract expires. Genesee County says blame rests with city
FLINT, MI -- The $2.7-million contract that pays Genesee County to operate Flint’s jail holding facility has expired and members of the county Board of Commissioners say the city is to blame for the lapse and for resulting reimbursement delays. “This is something we’ve gone over time and time...
Flint police to offer active shooter training to churches, schools
FLINT, MI – The Flint Police Department is going to begin offering active shooting training to public and private organizations across the city. Officials with the department and the city said during a Wednesday, Oct. 5, news conference that the training has yet to begin, but the department is geared up to begin providing organizations in the community a plan for the worst-case scenario.
Another enrollment record broken this fall at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan topped 50,000 enrolled students on its Ann Arbor campus for the second straight year, according data released Thursday, Oct. 6. The enrollment for the fall 2022 semester shows 51,225 students at the university, including 32,625 undergraduates and more than 7,000 in their first year on campus.
Flint to honor 2 churches that helped in aftermath of Hogarth Avenue explosion
FLINT, MI – The city is planning to honor two local organizations that helped families affected by the explosion on Hogarth Avenue late last year by providing them each with a key to the city. The explosion, which killed two people and severely injured two others while destroying or...
Ann Arbor Democrat faces Ypsilanti-area Republican in Michigan Senate race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another four-year term in the Michigan Senate, Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, faces Ypsilanti-area Republican Scott Price in the Nov. 8 election. While Price is running a quiet campaign in the solidly Democratic 15th District and has not responded to interview requests, Irwin is busy making the rounds and touting his accomplishments, saying he’s been proud to work with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and across the aisle on some key wins.
January trial date set for Genesee County elections supervisor accused of ballot tampering
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county’s elections supervisor will have the chance to defend herself against ballot tampering and misconduct in office charges early next year. Genesee Circuit Judge Mark W. Latchana has set a Jan. 25 trial date for Kathy Funk, who has been on unpaid leave from her county job since March when she was charged with the two felony counts that allege she broke open or violated the seals or locks of a ballot box used in a primary election when she was a candidate.
Dingell faces Republican challenger in new Michigan congressional district
ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another two-year term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, faces Canton Republican Whittney Williams in the Nov. 8 election. The two are competing for a chance to represent Michigan’s new 6th Congressional District, which covers all of Washtenaw County, including Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, Chelsea, Dexter and Milan, and stretches east to Downriver communities such as Grosse Ile, Trenton, Riverview, Woodhaven and Gibraltar.
Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini announces retirement amid assault allegations
BAY CITY, MI — After 16 years in the position and amid controversy in his recent interactions with some teens, Michael J. Cecchini is retiring as director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety. Cecchini announced his retirement plans to city officials on Sunday, Oct. 2, said Bay...
Flint residents ‘disappointed and angry’ after dismissal of criminal water charges
FLINT, MI -- Flint residents and officials say they are angry and disappointed by the dismissal of criminal charges against former state officials accused of having played key roles in the city’s water crisis. Genesee Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly issued the dismissal order on Tuesday, Oct. 4,...
