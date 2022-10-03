ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davison, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Davison, MI
Education
City
Davison, MI
MLive

Meet the candidates running for the Dexter School Board in November

DEXTER, MI - Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Dexter School Board in November, including two incumbents seeking reelection. Incumbents Daniel Alabre and Melanie Szawara face challenges from Rhonda Haines and Christy Vander Haagen for six-year school board terms in the Nov. 8 general election. Alabre and Szawara were appointed to the board in July 2021 to fill seats vacated by former trustees Daryl Kipke and Julie Schumaker, who resigned.
DEXTER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Alternative Education#Educational Services#Quality Education#Retirement#Davison Community Schools#The Board Of Education#Gisd
WILX-TV

Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

Grant helps Ypsilanti-based virtual school expand offerings to middle schoolers

YPSILANTI, MI - An Ypsilanti-based virtual school is expanding its offerings to nontraditional middle school students next fall with the help of grant funding. After offering an individualized virtual education option to Washtenaw County’s high school students for more than 12 years, the Washtenaw Alliance for Virtual Education will offer its student-centered, project-based approach to learning for eighth-grade students who need an alternative to the traditional school model.
YPSILANTI, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Flint Journal

Flint police to offer active shooter training to churches, schools

FLINT, MI – The Flint Police Department is going to begin offering active shooting training to public and private organizations across the city. Officials with the department and the city said during a Wednesday, Oct. 5, news conference that the training has yet to begin, but the department is geared up to begin providing organizations in the community a plan for the worst-case scenario.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor Democrat faces Ypsilanti-area Republican in Michigan Senate race

ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another four-year term in the Michigan Senate, Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, faces Ypsilanti-area Republican Scott Price in the Nov. 8 election. While Price is running a quiet campaign in the solidly Democratic 15th District and has not responded to interview requests, Irwin is busy making the rounds and touting his accomplishments, saying he’s been proud to work with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and across the aisle on some key wins.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

January trial date set for Genesee County elections supervisor accused of ballot tampering

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county’s elections supervisor will have the chance to defend herself against ballot tampering and misconduct in office charges early next year. Genesee Circuit Judge Mark W. Latchana has set a Jan. 25 trial date for Kathy Funk, who has been on unpaid leave from her county job since March when she was charged with the two felony counts that allege she broke open or violated the seals or locks of a ballot box used in a primary election when she was a candidate.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Dingell faces Republican challenger in new Michigan congressional district

ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another two-year term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, faces Canton Republican Whittney Williams in the Nov. 8 election. The two are competing for a chance to represent Michigan’s new 6th Congressional District, which covers all of Washtenaw County, including Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, Chelsea, Dexter and Milan, and stretches east to Downriver communities such as Grosse Ile, Trenton, Riverview, Woodhaven and Gibraltar.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy