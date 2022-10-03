Read full article on original website
Phramalive.com
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
MedCity News
FDA approves Taiho drug for rare bile duct cancer with certain genetic signature
A Taiho Oncology drug for bile duct cancer is now approved by the FDA, providing a new treatment option for patients with advanced disease. The regulatory decision makes the Taiho drug the third product approved for such cancers driven by a particular genetic signature, but the drugmaker contends its cancer therapy has an edge over those rival products.
aao.org
Potential Breakthrough Treatment for a Leading Cause of Blindness
Promising results reported for what may be the first treatment for advanced form of age-related macular degeneration. There is currently no treatment for geographic atrophy, the advanced “dry” form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of vision loss among people age 65 and older. But that may change in the next couple of months. A new drug has shown it can slow the progression of this devastating eye condition. The researchers say the U.S. FDA could approve the new drug as early as late November of this year. The latest data was presented today at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
EverydayHealth.com
New Guidelines Recommend Best Uses of Acupuncture, Massage, and Other Non-Drug Treatments for Cancer Pain
Two of the world’s leading cancer organizations have released new guidelines recommending the best uses of acupuncture, hypnosis, therapeutic massage, and other nondrug remedies for cancer-related pain. The move is likely to expand health insurance coverage for these popular therapies and make them more available to patients. “Up to...
survivornet.com
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
survivornet.com
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
ajmc.com
Dr Amresh Raina: Cancer Treatments Are Affecting Heart Function in Many Ways
Amresh Raina, MD, director of the Advanced Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension Program at Allegheny General Hospital and the Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a board-certified advanced heart failure cardiologist, who is also certified in echocardiography and general cardiology. Amresh Raina, MD, director of the Advanced Heart Failure...
msn.com
The causes, symptoms, and treatment of blood and bone marrow cancers
Slide 1 of 31: Blood cancer impacts millions of people around the world. There are different types of blood cancers, which affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, respectively. Some are acute and develop rapidly, while others see years pass before patients show any symptoms. In this gallery, we delve into the different types of blood cancers, and the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment. Click on to learn more.You may also like: 30 illogical installations.
Healthline
Thyroid Cancer Treatment Options
Thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland. This is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that’s located in your neck. The thyroid gland makes many hormones that work to regulate your metabolism. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 43,800 new diagnoses of thyroid cancer in the United States...
nypressnews.com
Cancer: New potential treatment for melanoma
There are two types of skin cancer, melanoma and non-melanoma. Melanoma is a type of skin cancer which can spread from the skin to other parts of the body. In contrast, non-melanoma limits itself to the skin. As a result, while rarer, melanoma is far more dangerous; if cancer spreads to other parts of the body, it becomes harder to treat. Skin cancer rates have been rising in the UK since the 1970s and as the summers get longer and hotter, they are likely to continue rising into the future; this means patient numbers will also likely go up. It is for this reason that a new study from the University of Newcastle is so important.
US News and World Report
Fresenius Taps Pre-Dialysis Kidney Care as Drugs Promise Treatment Change
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The world’s largest dialysis company is seeking out kidney disease patients long before they need the most acute form of care as it plans for growth of new drugs that attack the condition’s causes early on. For decades, Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has been the...
survivornet.com
Soldier Dad Of Two, 35, With Excruciating Back Pain Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Muscle Pain’ And Given Tylenol: It Was Cancer
A young father-of-two’s message to everyone: Always push your doctor for more answers. Darren Mulqueen was diagnosed with an aggressive case of pancreatic cancer only after doctors had mistaken his agonizing back pain as a muscular issue. Symptoms of pancreatic cancer typically only develop once the cancer has spread...
New treatments offered to patients with epilepsy
Nearly two-and-one-half million Americans suffer from Epilepsy. It’s caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. A person having an epileptic seizure may cry out, fall to the floor unconscious, twitch, or move uncontrollably, drool, or even lose bladder control. When the attack is over the person regains consciousness but may be exhausted, dazed, and sore.
curetoday.com
FDA Fast Tracks Investigational Drug for Potential Approval in Lung Cancer Subtype
Treatment with an investigational drug elicited a median progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease progression or death) of 8.9 months among patients with a form of unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer, according to trial findings. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the investigational drug sapanisertib...
verywellhealth.com
Shoulder Pain: Types, Diagnosis and Treatments
Your shoulder is one of the most flexible joints in your body. The shoulder joint is made up of three bones, 17 muscles, and several tendons and ligaments. You're using your shoulders nearly nonstop throughout the day for everything from reaching for a plate from a high cabinet to carrying groceries to typing a text message.
survivornet.com
Comedian Mom, 40, ‘Just Couldn’t Get Words Out’ And Her Doctor Said It Was A Urinary Tract Infection: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Jo Fletcher-Cross, 40, went to the doctor after moments of struggling to speak. But instead of discovering her brain tumor, they only diagnosed her with a urinary tract infection. Now, the glioblastoma warrior is preparing for treatments and working hard to make memories with her 11-year-old daughter. Symptoms of brain...
An epigenetics drug could be effective in treating bladder cancer
The medicine was first developed to treat lymphoma.
curetoday.com
Moving the Needle for Maintenance Cancer Treatment
Maintenance therapy helps deter undetectable cancer that may exist after initial treatment. Successful management of cancer requires treatment planning based on. the best science available. Our growing knowledge of the biology of cancer has led to many refinements and innovations to surgery, radiation and medical treatments. Carefully designed, conducted and...
