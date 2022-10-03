ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

State reimbursement for new Amherst school may fall short

As things stand now, state reimbursement to build new elementary school might only add up to 30% to 40% of the total — instead of half the costs originally projected, according to updated information provided by Town Manager Paul Bockelman’s office at Monday’s Town Council meeting. The...
AMHERST, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Education
Worcester, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
nbcboston.com

Northeastern Mistakenly Sends Acceptance Letters to Hundreds of Applicants

A single mom of four from Northboro, Massachusetts, got the news she had dreamed of since she was a child: an acceptance letter to law school at Northeastern University. But a glitch caused that dream to come crashing down. Northeastern explained in a statement that a technical error caused acceptance...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
DIGHTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leboeuf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Graduate School#Graduate Students#Affordable Healthcare#The Graduate#Linus College#Teamsters Local 170#Cugwu Teamsters#Teamsters 170
whdh.com

Striking union workers confront truck drivers at Sysco headquarters in Plympton

PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sysco food service workers, who have been on strike since Saturday, confronted non-union truck drivers trying to enter the distribution center in Plympton early Monday morning. Police monitored the demonstrators who blocked trucks for a few minutes as they entered and exited the distribution center, voicing...
PLYMPTON, MA
mediafeed.org

Here’s how much Northeastern University in Boston really costs

Northeastern University is known for its Cooperative Education Program, which combines classroom learning and experiences to prepare students for careers in many fields. But access to this co-op style of learning doesn’t come cheap: in 2021-22, Northeastern University tuition was $57,592. Contrast this against the average cost of tuition for a private four-year institution in the U.S. of $35,807. The good news is, that student loans and scholarships can make this price tag easier to swallow.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
nbcboston.com

COVID Is Rising in Mass. Wastewater. Here's What Experts Say That Means

After weeks of hitting a plateau, COVID-19 levels could be making a comeback in Massachusetts. Data shows that the amount of COVID-19 being detected in Massachusetts wastewater is on the rise, which three Boston doctors said could be a sign of a forthcoming surge in cases during NBC10 Boston's latest "COVID Q&A" discussion. But it's becoming more and more difficult to measure exactly how much coronavirus is circulating in the community.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy