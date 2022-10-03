Read full article on original website
Boston City Council unanimously approves pay increases for Mayor Wu, councilors
The pay increases are higher than those proposed by Wu over the summer. Many Boston officials will soon see higher salaries after a unanimous vote by the Boston City Council. Among the beneficiaries of the pay increase would be the councilors themselves and Mayor Michelle Wu. The vote was approved...
School Committee OKs union agreement for Westfield Virtual School teachers
WESTFIELD — The School Committee meeting on Oct. 3 opened with Mayor Michael McCabe asking for a moment of silence for Richard K. Sullivan, father of School Committee member Bo Sullivan and former School Committee member Kevin Sullivan, and City Councilor Richard K. Sullivan Jr. Bo Sullivan was not at the meeting.
State reimbursement for new Amherst school may fall short
As things stand now, state reimbursement to build new elementary school might only add up to 30% to 40% of the total — instead of half the costs originally projected, according to updated information provided by Town Manager Paul Bockelman’s office at Monday’s Town Council meeting. The...
Agawam Superintendent of Schools Sheila Hoffman reacts to MCAS results
Agawam — While Agawam’s 2022 Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment Systems results reveal the district was comparable to statewide outcomes, Superintendent of Schools Sheila Hoffman said there is plenty of room for growth. “The scores are not where we want them, and we know there is more work we must...
nbcboston.com
Northeastern Mistakenly Sends Acceptance Letters to Hundreds of Applicants
A single mom of four from Northboro, Massachusetts, got the news she had dreamed of since she was a child: an acceptance letter to law school at Northeastern University. But a glitch caused that dream to come crashing down. Northeastern explained in a statement that a technical error caused acceptance...
ABC6.com
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts offers gender-neutral marker on driver's licenses, but some worry about discrimination
Genny Beemyn was speeding in Hadley, Massachusetts, when they noticed a cop car pulling them over. Beemyn is nonbinary and had changed the gender marker on their driver’s license to an X, so they were initially nervous about the interaction. “The officer…misgendered me, which was unfortunate, but that typically...
Northampton residents petition for reparations commission
A group of Northampton residents are asking the mayor to establish a commission that would examine the history of racism in the city and make recommendations for any reparations it finds necessary. Reparations, in this case, would not entail cash payments to Black residents, a leading member of the group...
Cannabis cultivator’s death tied to work at Trulieve factory in Holyoke
An employee at Trulieve Cannabis in Holyoke died in January due to her inability to breathe after inhaling cannabis dust, a federal agency is alleging in an investigation into the incident. A preliminary inspection report by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported that an employee...
Massachusetts ballot question 4 information on driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants not mailed out
The November election is about five weeks away and voters will be asked to vote not only for elected officials but on ballot questions.
Springfield police commission flap may land city back in court, councilors say
SPRINGFIELD - Three city councilors predicted Tuesday the latest disagreement with the mayor’s office over the authority of the Board of Police Commissioners could end up back in court unless there is some resolution. “Let me be 100% crystal clear. We did not blink on getting this ordinance enforced...
UConn students to research glacial history at Southwick’s Sofinowski Preserve
SOUTHWICK — Researchers from the University of Connecticut will be coming to Southwick on Friday to take core samples of the earth in the Sofinowski Land Preserve, where a UConn professor believes ancient wetlands were once located. The Southwick Conservation Commission voted Monday evening to approve UConn earth sciences...
Case against tenants of collapsed Worcester apartment not dismissed, allowing time for counterclaims
A judge on Tuesday said she would not dismiss a case the landlords of a Worcester apartment building that was condemned brought against their tenants, giving the tenants time to answer the suit against them and file counterclaims. Worcester Housing Court Judge Diana Horan said once the court determines which...
whdh.com
Researchers from MIT, Harvard developing a pill that could produce the effects of exercise
BOSTON (WHDH) - Researchers at MIT and Harvard said they have mapped out body cells that are modified by working out, which could lead to a medication that mimics the benefits of exercise. Researchers said they have a better understanding of how exercise impacts the human body from a new...
whdh.com
Striking union workers confront truck drivers at Sysco headquarters in Plympton
PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sysco food service workers, who have been on strike since Saturday, confronted non-union truck drivers trying to enter the distribution center in Plympton early Monday morning. Police monitored the demonstrators who blocked trucks for a few minutes as they entered and exited the distribution center, voicing...
mediafeed.org
Here’s how much Northeastern University in Boston really costs
Northeastern University is known for its Cooperative Education Program, which combines classroom learning and experiences to prepare students for careers in many fields. But access to this co-op style of learning doesn’t come cheap: in 2021-22, Northeastern University tuition was $57,592. Contrast this against the average cost of tuition for a private four-year institution in the U.S. of $35,807. The good news is, that student loans and scholarships can make this price tag easier to swallow.
Holyoke City Council approves $50k federal grant for gunfire detection technology
HOLYOKE — During a meeting where councilors clashed after one used profanity in his comments, the City Council accepted a $50,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant to partly fund a two-year program to use gunfire detection technology in Holyoke. The council initially rejected the grant intended to reduce gun...
Framingham Students Have No School on October 5, 7, & 10
FRAMINGHAM – October has started out cold & crisp weather-wise. For Framingham Public School students, they will have more days off in the first 10 days, as days in class. In the first 10 days, Framingham Public School students only have class on October 3, 4, and 6. The...
Columbus Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed
Columbus Day, also celebrated in some communities as Indigenous Peoples Day commemorating the earliest inhabitants, is the second Monday in October. That falls this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed that day and what travelers need to be aware of....
nbcboston.com
COVID Is Rising in Mass. Wastewater. Here's What Experts Say That Means
After weeks of hitting a plateau, COVID-19 levels could be making a comeback in Massachusetts. Data shows that the amount of COVID-19 being detected in Massachusetts wastewater is on the rise, which three Boston doctors said could be a sign of a forthcoming surge in cases during NBC10 Boston's latest "COVID Q&A" discussion. But it's becoming more and more difficult to measure exactly how much coronavirus is circulating in the community.
