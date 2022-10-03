ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million

You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around.
CALABASAS, CA
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says

Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Kanye West Responds To 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Backlash

Kanye West responded to backlash over his YZY SZN 9 “White Lives Matter” T-Shirt with a bold statement about the BLM movement. Yesterday Kanye West returned to Paris to present his latest collection YZY SZN 9. The show was streamed live on YouTube and started late but Kanye West opened the show by talking to those in attendance.
Khloé Kardashian Begs Kanye West To 'Stop Tearing' Kim Kardashian Down 'And Using Our Family When You Want To Deflect'

Khloé Kardashian has entered the chat! After Kanye West called out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the reality star stepped in to defend her sister. "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," she said via the comments section on the rapper's post, which was uploaded on Wednesday, October 5. "Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it."
North West Channels Dad Kanye By Covering Face In Paris With Kim Kardashian: Photos

North West proved fashion types run in the family, when she showed off her latest head-turning look. The nine-year-old wore a black headpiece that completely covered her face, just like her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have done in the past, with an all black look in Paris, France on Oct. 1. The rest of her outfit included a black t-shirt, black and white patterned pants, and matching Crocs.
Kim Kardashian Buys Cindy Crawford’s Former Beachside Malibu Home for $70.4 Million

The buyer of Cindy Crawford’s former Malibu estate that went into contract last month has been revealed. According to Dirt, Kim Kardashian scooped up the seaside property for $70.4 million in an off-market deal that closed last week—a steal compared to the initial $99.5 million asking price from when the home was last listed. The sellers are investor Adam Weiss and his wife, Yellowstone actress Barret Swatek, who bought the home from Crawford in 2018 for $45 million.
Daily News: Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Sweatshirt Provokes Outrage, Raúl Martinez Reveals First ‘Undefinable’ Campaign For Victoria’s Secret, Beyoncé Hits The Dance Floor For Tiffany & Co., And More!

Kanye wears ‘White Lives Matter’ sweatshirt at his surprise YZYSZ9 show. The Ye discourse was almost deafening today in the lead-up to his highly secret Collection 9 show at Paris Fashion Week this evening, but when the rapper and mogul appeared in a sweatshirt baring the slogan, White Lives Matter, the chatter turned to outrage. Several models also wore a similar clothing item in the show, which, according to Vanessa Friedman has an image of the Pope on the front. (One Twitter user reports that one of said models is Lauryn Hill’s daughter, Selah Marley.) Speaking to the crowd, he said: “You can’t manage me. This is an unmanageable situation” while also referring to himself as “the leader.” As per Page Six, Ye’s collection also referenced his ex-wife’s robbery in Paris in 2016, his highly-publicized fallout with Gap, and his former manager Scooter Braun. A backstage image, below, also shows Ye posing with Candace Owens, a controversial far-right provocateur known for extremist beliefs.
What is Kim Kardashian’s SKKY company?

Kim Kardashian needs no introduction. The infamous TV star has cemented herself as a celebrity icon and has worked in several industries. She has produced her own fragrances and fashion lines, and expanded into other areas of the entertainment industry, like the app space. But her new company is likely her most unexpected move yet.
