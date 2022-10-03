Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order NowLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Sugar Kingdom: Handpicked Donut Shops in Los AngelesThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Shares Latest Postseason Rotation Outlook
He provided a pretty big update on one of the Dodgers' best pitchers.
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Wins ‘Really Special’ NL ERA Title
Julio Urías capped an outstanding 2022 season off on Tuesday by allowing two runs in five innings, settling his season-ending ERA at a remarkable 2.16, easily good enough to earn him his first ERA title. #Dodgers Urias on winning the ERA title: "I felt like last year was an...
Dodgers News: Roberts Feels All-Star Hurler Will be a 'Big Piece' of LA's Success This October
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson is expected to be one of the starters for LA in the postseason
Doc's Sports Service
Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 10/4/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Colorado (+290) Los Angeles (-350) The Colorado Rockies (66-93) are traveling to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday where they will play the Los Angeles Dodgers (110-49). The moneyline on this contest has the Rockies at +290 and the Dodgers open at -350. The betting total is set at 8. The expected starting pitchers will be Ryan Feltner and Julio Urias.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson's Down Month Not A Concern For Dave Roberts
Dodger outfielder Trayce Thompson still remains a valuable asset for the Dodgers
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May, Blake Treinen Pitching In Simulated Game
With health the utmost importance for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their final game of the 2022 regular season, Dustin May and Blake Treinen both will look to continue making progress toward being included on the postseason roster. The right-handers are scheduled to face batters in a simulated game at...
Centre Daily
Barry Bonds Responds to Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run
After a long wait, Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, blasting his 62nd home run of the season to take the American League single-season record, passing fellow Yankees great Roger Maris. With Maris’s family traveling with the Yankees in recent weeks, he and Judge’s legacies have been intertwined. Another...
MLB・
Centre Daily
Jeff McNeil beats Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman to win batting title
NEW YORK — With Jeff McNeil leading the National League and the entire league with a .326 average, the Mets opted not to play their infielder/outfielder, instead letting him rest ahead of the postseason matchup against the San Diego Padres. As it turns out, he won the batting title anyway.
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
Pujols Made Change at Plate Before Incredible Second Half
View the original article to see embedded media. Prior to the All-Star break, Cardinals legend Albert Pujols looked like a player slinking toward his impending retirement, slashing .215/.301/.376 with six home runs and 20 RBIs. But after receiving an All-Star invitation—a well-deserved reward for a certain Hall of Fame career—Pujols absolutely took off in the second half of the season and has put together a campaign to remember.
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Lose 3rd Consecutive Game To Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-2 to the Colorado Rockies, extending their losing streak to three games heading into the final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rockies had previously made MLB history as the first team with back-to-back victories against a 110-win team. Julio Urías allowed two solo...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms Joey Gallo Has Earned a Postseason Roster Spot
The decision to keep Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo on the postseason roster may come as a surprise
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals What It Will Take For Chris Taylor Be Ready for NLDS
Chris Taylor won't play again in the regular season. Dave Roberts explains what he needs to see to know Taylor is ready for the postseason.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
Patrick Reusse: Mauer, Carew and Oliva know Arraez earned his batting title
There were high standards for occupancy in the hotel room shared for several years by Rod Carew and Tony Oliva on Twins road trips. The requirement was to be able to discuss from personal experience what it was like to win an American League batting title. Tony won his first...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: First World Series Game At Dodger Stadium
On Oct. 5, 1963, the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the New York Yankees for the first-ever World Series game at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 of that year’s Fall Classic was played with 55,912 fans in attendance. The first two games were played at Yankee Stadium in New York and...
Comments / 0