Los Angeles, CA

Doc's Sports Service

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 10/4/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Colorado (+290) Los Angeles (-350) The Colorado Rockies (66-93) are traveling to Dodger Stadium on Tuesday where they will play the Los Angeles Dodgers (110-49). The moneyline on this contest has the Rockies at +290 and the Dodgers open at -350. The betting total is set at 8. The expected starting pitchers will be Ryan Feltner and Julio Urias.
Centre Daily

Barry Bonds Responds to Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run

After a long wait, Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, blasting his 62nd home run of the season to take the American League single-season record, passing fellow Yankees great Roger Maris. With Maris’s family traveling with the Yankees in recent weeks, he and Judge’s legacies have been intertwined. Another...
MLB
Centre Daily

Jeff McNeil beats Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman to win batting title

NEW YORK — With Jeff McNeil leading the National League and the entire league with a .326 average, the Mets opted not to play their infielder/outfielder, instead letting him rest ahead of the postseason matchup against the San Diego Padres. As it turns out, he won the batting title anyway.
Centre Daily

Pujols Made Change at Plate Before Incredible Second Half

View the original article to see embedded media. Prior to the All-Star break, Cardinals legend Albert Pujols looked like a player slinking toward his impending retirement, slashing .215/.301/.376 with six home runs and 20 RBIs. But after receiving an All-Star invitation—a well-deserved reward for a certain Hall of Fame career—Pujols absolutely took off in the second half of the season and has put together a campaign to remember.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Lose 3rd Consecutive Game To Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 5-2 to the Colorado Rockies, extending their losing streak to three games heading into the final day of the 2022 regular season. The Rockies had previously made MLB history as the first team with back-to-back victories against a 110-win team. Julio Urías allowed two solo...
