View the original article to see embedded media. Prior to the All-Star break, Cardinals legend Albert Pujols looked like a player slinking toward his impending retirement, slashing .215/.301/.376 with six home runs and 20 RBIs. But after receiving an All-Star invitation—a well-deserved reward for a certain Hall of Fame career—Pujols absolutely took off in the second half of the season and has put together a campaign to remember.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO