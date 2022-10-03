Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that running back Phillip Lindsay would see more work in Week 5 if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) cannot play. “If JT’s not up, Phillip [Lindsay] will work into the equation,” Reich told reporters Monday. Lindsay hasn't worked into the equation this season behind Taylor and Nyheim Hines, but Hines is not the kind of back that can shoulder a full workload if Taylor is forced out of Thursday's game. Lindsay seems like a good bet to be the next man up as the team's early down back if Taylor misses any time.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO