Broncos' HC Sends Strong Message to Fumbling RB Melvin Gordon
Nathaniel Hackett just told it like it is.
Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
Peter King Has Bombshell Prediction for Colts
With the Colts' abysmal start to the season, including wretched performances against division opponents, Peter King said he can feel Colts owner Jim Irsay "fixing to blow."
Chris Ballard's Conservative Approach has Doomed Colts to Mediocrity
The Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of yet another slow start in the Chris Ballard era. At what point do we realize that this has to fall on the General Manager's shoulders?
Edgerrin James’ son Jizzle James commits to play college basketball in Midwest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be an easy drive for Indianapolis Colts fans to catch the next generation of talent behind one of the franchise’s most beloved stars. Only this time, you’ll see Pro Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James in a basketball gym on the University of Cincinnati’s campus.
Colts Make Decision On Running Back For Thursday Night
The Indianapolis Colts will turn to a veteran running back to help replace Jonathan Taylor on Thursday night. According to NFL Network's Tom Peliserro, the Colts elevated Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad to face his first team, the Denver Broncos. Lindsay began his NFL career by exceeding 1,000 rushing...
Colts to promote RB Phillip Lindsay
Jonathan Taylor‘s Week 5 absence will leave a gaping void on the Colts’ offense. Ahead of the team’s Broncos clash, the Colts will elevate a veteran presence to help fill it. Former Broncos 1,000-yard rusher Phillip Lindsay will make his Colts debut Thursday night, with Tom Pelissero...
AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Titans
A league source tells PFN’s Aaron Wilson that ideally the Colts would be able to sit RB Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos and let him rest his ankle injury. But there’s enough pressure on everyone in Indianapolis to where they really need to rely on Taylor.
‘No limitations’: Russell Wilson’s vow for Broncos’ TNF showdown vs. Colts after suffering shoulder injury
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos lost a heartbreaker to the Las Vegas Raiders over the weekend and in the process, their quarterback suffered a minor shoulder injury. But, he insists that he’s totally fine and plans to play on Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts. Via Nick Kosmider:. The...
Colts' Phillip Lindsay to 'work into the equation' if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) sits Week 5
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday that running back Phillip Lindsay would see more work in Week 5 if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) cannot play. “If JT’s not up, Phillip [Lindsay] will work into the equation,” Reich told reporters Monday. Lindsay hasn't worked into the equation this season behind Taylor and Nyheim Hines, but Hines is not the kind of back that can shoulder a full workload if Taylor is forced out of Thursday's game. Lindsay seems like a good bet to be the next man up as the team's early down back if Taylor misses any time.
All Upcoming games on 929 ESPN and 92.9 HD2.
Colts vs. Broncos: Updated injury report for Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 5 matchup at EMpower Field at Mile High. After holding a walkthrough on Monday, both teams did the same thing Tuesday. So these statuses are an estimation of what a player would have if the teams practiced.
Colts RB Phillip Lindsay 'Ready' to Face Broncos if Number's Called
The Indianapolis Colts ruled out star running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) for Thursday night's game at Denver, creating a potential revenge match involving one of his backups — some guy named Phillip Lindsay. Still a Broncos fan favorite, Lindsay is reportedly "likely" to be elevated from Indianapolis' practice squad...
Mike Woodson Talks Freshman Class, 3-Point Shooting, Handling Expectations
Indiana men's basketball coach Mike Woodson appeared on the College Hoops Today podcast with Jon Rothstein on Monday to preview the 2022-23 season.
The Colts Have Finally Signed a Kicker
After waiving Rodrigo Blankenship just one week into the NFL season veteran kicker Chase McLaughlin had been on a three week trial run. McLaughlin had been elevated from the practice squad before every game he had appeared in this season, but that stops today as he was officially added to the Indianapolis Colts 53-man roster.
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson details adjusting to preseason hype, potentially scheduling Kentucky
Mike Woodson knows it's good for Indiana basketball to have a real, national buzz surrounding the program for the first time since 2016. The second-year head coach understands that there are high expectations for the Hoosiers thanks to the return of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson — and the additions of an eye-popping recruiting class, headlined by top-50 freshmen Malik Reneau and Jalen Hood-Schifino. This was all part of the plan for Woodson.
Butler football's Don Benbow must have been a saint. He follows me everywhere, even golf
GREENFIELD -- I was eating a pulled pork sandwich with a bag of Lay's potato chips after a golf tournament when a guy washing down carts at Arrowhead Golf Course noticed my name on a scorecard. Lou Hurrle walked inside where nearly 100 golfers sat eating, laughing, drinking beer and...
