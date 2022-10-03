Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Best bets for Seahawks-Saints, Giants-Packers, more
I can't believe four weeks of the NFL season are already in the books! Where has the time gone? From a fan and bettor's perspective, it's been a blast. Usually, oddsmakers will tighten up their power ratings after four weeks' worth of data, so this Week 5 slate should be interesting.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones 'nicked up' for Buccaneers in return
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones got "nicked up" in Sunday night's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per head coach Todd Bowles. Jones logged 17 snaps in the first half, but he didn't see the field again after the Buccaneers' first play of the second half. The veteran wideout had missed the previous two contests after injuring his knee in the season opener, but it's not clear if that is related to Jones' latest ailment. The Buccaneers will likely limit Jones' practice reps this week before making a decision on his status for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Russell Gage and Cole Beasley could see more snaps if Jones is unable to play versus his former team.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater to start at quarterback for Dolphins in Week 5
The Miami Dolphins will head into their Week 5 game against the New York Jets with Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. The Dolphins have ruled out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for their Week 5 tilt with the Jets, meaning Teddy Bridgewater will get the start with rookie Skylar Thompson in the backup position. Bridgewater looked solid distributing the ball to the Dolphins' talented pass-catchers in relief of Tagovailoa in Week 4, and should benefit from a week of preparation with the team's starting units.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) DNP in Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Wednesday. After a one game absence, Thomas will open Week 5's practice week with a DNP. Expect Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave to see more targets against a Seattle Seahawks' defense ranked 21st (28.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers if Thomas remains inactive.
numberfire.com
College Football Betting Guide: Wednesday 10/5/22
Wednesday's island game has a surprising amount of drama around it. Earlier this week, multiple Southern Methodist players (though none being massive impact starters) announced they will enter the transfer portal. That's caused some chaos and dropped them to 2.5-point 'dogs against Central Florida. The former self-declared national champions are...
numberfire.com
Buffalo's Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) DNP on Wednesday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. Despite an earlier reporting about a limited session, McKenzie's official status on Wednesday was a non-participant. With Jamison Crowder also missing time with a recent ankle injury, Khalil Shakir could see an expanded role versus a Pittsburgh Steelers'...
numberfire.com
Washington's Jahan Dotson (hamstring) absent on Wednesday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. After leaving Week Four's game with a hamstring injury, Dotston was unable to participate on Wednesday. Expect Dyami Brown to see more playing time if Dotson is inactive against a Tennessee Titans' defense ranked 29th (36.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts this season.
There's sneakily a lot at stake for Patriots vs. Lions
BOSTON -- Over the past several years, the aura and intimidation factor of Gillette Stadium has dissipated rather significantly. Once a place where even the smartest and most imposing teams would crumble almost every single game, the Patriots' home has become ... just another building. Dating back to December of 2019, visitors to Gillette Stadium are 12-10. That's after the Patriots went 84-12 at home from 2009-18.Things have, quite clearly, changed. And everyone understands that.Yet even in this new reality where the Patriots could lose on any given week at home, it's worth bringing this to the forefront right now: There...
numberfire.com
MLB Betting Guide: Friday 10/7/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 5 Betting Preview
Week 5 is headlined by a big divisional battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals but also has some other potentially fun contests. How should we bet those key games at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to break down the week's biggest games, discuss value bets within them, and outline other bets to target across Week 5.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 5
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 5 Thursday Night (Colts at Broncos)
The Denver Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts in this week's edition of Thursday Night Football. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Broncos are 3.5-point favorites in a game with a 42.5-point total. That makes the implied score 23.0-19.5 in favor of Denver. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with...
numberfire.com
Curt Casali taking over catcher in Seattle's Tuesday Game 1 matchup
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is batting ninth in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Casali will catch on Tuesday evening after Cal Raleigh was rested at home against Tigers' southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. numberFire's models project Casali to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pollock will move to the bench on Wednesday with Mark Payton starting in left field. Payton will bat sixth versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Twins. numberFire's models project Payton for...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart: Week 5
No matter how your fantasy football teams have started out, there's still hope. It's possible to make the playoffs even if you're 0-4, provided that you make the necessary changes to your squad. You can study the waiver wire and make the right start-or-sit choices, but the trade market could...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 5 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
numberfire.com
3 MLB FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 10/5/22
With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. As a result of this, the primary method of selecting hitters is to "stack" certain teams in good spots to produce. Most of the top stacks on a given day come with hefty salaries. In addition to that, a vast majority of pitchers with the upside to win tournaments are high-salaried hurlers.
numberfire.com
Week 5 NFL Power Rankings, Presented by GMC
Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Throughout the entire NFL season as teams ebb and flow, GMC will offer stability....
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier starting for Kansas City Monday
The Kansas City Royals will start Hunter Dozier at third base in Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier will hit sixth and cover the hot corner Monday while Nate Eaton moves to the bench. Dozier has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.3 fantasy points...
