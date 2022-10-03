ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Staff Predictions: Penn State Men's Hockey's 2022-23 Season

Devon Craley: 21-13 After a deeper run in the Big Ten Tournament than most expected last season, the expectations are higher for Penn State this season. With a lot of familiar faces returning to the lineup from a year ago, I predict that the Nittany Lions will finish above .500 for the first time since 2019. The key this season will be the play of goaltender Liam Souliere. If the junior can pick up where he left off a season ago, I think this could be a special season in Happy Valley. Despite the Big Ten hockey preseason poll placing the Nittany Lions as the sixth-best team in the conference, I think Penn State will finish much higher than that.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Analyzing Post-Northwestern Reactions For Penn State Football

Penn State football escaped Beaver Stadium with a gritty 17-7 win Saturday afternoon. Many fans weren’t happy with the team’s performance, though, despite the tough weather conditions. Penn State’s running backs coughed up four fumbles, and quarterback Sean Clifford threw an interception, which is making folks question if the Nittany Lions are ready for the heart of their schedule.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Wrestling Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule

Dominance is returning soon, folks. Penn State wrestling’s season will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 11, against Lock Haven in the squad’s home opener at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions will then travel to West Point for the Black Knight Open on November 20 before they travel the following weekend to Rider on December 2 and Lehigh on December 4.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Unveils New Road Uniform

Penn State men’s basketball unveiled its new road uniform Wednesday afternoon with a video posted to the team’s social media accounts. In August, the team revealed its new home uniform in its first jersey update since 2016. Both announcements now come after a teaser video for the new threads was posted on Twitter in May.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

The Best Penn State Pick Up Lines: Part 3

Cuffing season is upon us, folks. If you’re feeling lonely because you haven’t found that someone special ahead of the cozier months to come, never fear. With more than 40,000 people on campus, love is bound to strike at Penn State. Fortunately, the season has just begun and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Alum Shows Love For Penn State Football Through New Country Rock Song

The annual White Out game remains one of the best Penn State traditions. Students, faculty, and alumni alike flood into Beaver Stadium dressed in a sea of white to cheer on the Nittany Lions in what is arguably the best atmosphere in college football. It’s the one day of the year everyone looks forward to most.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Day: October 5, 2022

The announcement comes after the team revealed its new home uniforms in August. The Killers Brighten Up BJC With ‘Killer’ Performance. The Killers stopped by the BJC during their "Imploding the Mirage" tour to give Penn State an elaborate and thrilling show. Entertainment. School Of Theatre’s ‘Metamorphoses’ Professes...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

First Friday Continues In Downtown State College October 7

State College’s First Friday will continue this Friday, October 7, and bring more music, entertainment, and art to Penn State. First Friday is a downtown staple in State College, taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month for the rest of this semester. Visitors can gain after-hours access to stores and art galleries along with specials at participating restaurants and retail stores.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Where Not To Take Your Family For Parents Weekend

By the end of this week, Happy Valley will be filled to the brim with anxious parents and families storming the dorms to see their precious babies they dropped off just about seven weeks ago. If you’re a student getting ready to welcome your family to your second home, there...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

We Want To Hear Your Wildest CATA Bus Story

Living in State College can have its perks, especially for Penn State students who are no strangers to the CATA bus system that helps students get to and from their desired destinations. Riding a CATA bus can be an interesting experience, as there’s really never a dull moment. Whether it’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

