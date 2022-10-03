Read full article on original website
Related
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
dailyhodl.com
Hedge Fund CEO Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Decoupling of Crypto From Stocks – Here’s When
Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says stocks and cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) are bound to decouple from stocks on the back of one critical catalyst. In a new interview with CNBC, the former White House Director of Communications says that the Federal Reserve is likely...
‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
Want To Bet Against Jim Cramer? CIO Who Took On Cathie Wood Files New Inverse ETF
The stock picks of one of the most well-known financial media personalities will be the theme of an ETF that tracks his stock picks — for better or worse. Short Cramer And Long Cramer: After previously taking on Cathie Wood, Matthew Tuttle has a new target in his sights. Tuttle Capital Management filed two new ETFs on Wednesday that will track the stock recommendations of television personality Jim Cramer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought the dip in Tesla after sell-off sparked by disappointing delivery figures
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snapped up Tesla shares this week for the first time since mid-June. Wood's fund bought over 132,000 Tesla shares after the electric carmaker fell 9% Monday. Wood has earned a reputation for dip-buying in 2022 - but her flagship fund is down 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Charts Suggest the Market Will Bottom in the Coming Weeks Followed by a ‘Powerful' Rally, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that stocks could bottom later this month and present investors with an opportunity to add to their portfolios. Cramer said that Williams wouldn't be surprised if the current rally fizzles out, but he still believes there'll be a meaningful bottom near the end of the month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Profits Over Politics: the Case for Anti-ESG ETFs
Shareholder activism making inroads into ETF space remains a contentious topic for companies. Proponents of environmental, social and governance (ESG) products say investors are pushing corporations to pay more attention to broader social issues. Others, such as Strive Asset Management, say companies should stick solely to earning profits. "Our perspective...
Engadget
Intel-owned autonomous driving tech company Mobileye files for an IPO
Mobileye, the self-driving tech firm that Intel had purchased for $15.3 billion back in 2017, has filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When Intel first announced its plans to take Mobileye public late last year, the autonomous driving firm was expected to have a valuation of over $50 billion. Now according to Bloomberg, Intel expects Mobileye to be valued at around $30 billion, due to soaring inflation rates and poor market conditions. Regardless, it's still bound to become one of the biggest offerings in the US for 2022 if the listing takes place this year.
CoinDesk
Barclays Remains Positive on Bitcoin, Sees Miner Core Scientific as ‘Best-In-Class Leverage Play’
Barclays (BCS) says it remains positive about the long-term viability of bitcoin (BTC), and views bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as a “best-in-class, leveraged play on the crypto ecosystem.”. The crypto winter has clearly been rough for miners, who have seen profit margins shrink as bitcoin prices plunged more...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins Are About To Outperform Most Major Asset Classes, According to Bloomberg Analysts
Commodity analysts from Bloomberg say that crypto assets are gearing up to outperform the rest of the financial markets. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts argue that Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and altcoins within the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) are ready to outshine everything else when financial markets turn bullish again.
dailyhodl.com
Remittance Company and Additional Firm Request To Join Ripple and XRP Lawsuit With SEC
Two other companies are hoping to weigh in on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. TapJets, which bills itself as the Uber of private jet chartering, and remittance company I-Remit hope to serve as an “amicus curiae” in the case in support of Ripple.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump SPAC Shares Slide After Elon Musk Revives Deal to Buy Twitter
Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
CoinDesk
Citigroup Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets to Leave for Six Digital Exchange
Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the U.S. bank to take a role at Six Digital Exchange, according to his LinkedIn page. Six Digital Exchange is a Swiss digital asset exchange that offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets. Kech announced his...
kitco.com
NYDIG and ARK investments remain dedicated to crypto despite the struggles of 2022
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “NYDIG's Bitcoin balances hit all-time highs in Q3, up almost 100% year-over-year, and revenue is up 130% through...
teslarati.com
Tesla stock slide pushes ARK invest to load up on shares
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) slid around 9 percent on Monday after a delivery miss based on Wall Street estimations and a lukewarm reaction to the company’s Optimus Bot that it showed at AI Day last Friday. That did not stop bull Cathie Wood of ARK Invest from loading up on Tesla shares in both its Innovation Fund and Next Generation Internet ETF.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Tesla, Ford Motor, Goldman Sachs and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday. Tesla, Twitter – The electric vehicle maker slid 1.5% after CEO Elon Musk reversed course on his Twitter purchase, proposing once again to take over the social media company for $54.20 per share. He had previously tried to back out of buying the company, but Twitter sued him to go through with the purchase. Twitter shares dipped slightly after rallying on the news Tuesday.
$5 Million Ethereum Index Fund Debuted By Fidelity
Fidelity announced a new Ethereum index fund per details from a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The mammoth asset manager boasts around $5 million in investments for its latest crypto offering. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz hinted that the company might provide retail exposure to Bitcoin soon. A...
International Business Times
Michael Saylor Claps Back At Peter Schiff: 'Bitcoin Is A Commodity Not A Security'
Microstrategy executive and vocal Bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor has clapped back at Gold Fund chief executive officer and Austrian economist Peter Schiff for alleging that the crypto enthusiast "had much more to gain [from] pumping crypto than Kim [Kardashian]." It was not only tech billionaire Elon Musk who created a...
Comments / 0