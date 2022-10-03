ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Want To Bet Against Jim Cramer? CIO Who Took On Cathie Wood Files New Inverse ETF

The stock picks of one of the most well-known financial media personalities will be the theme of an ETF that tracks his stock picks — for better or worse. Short Cramer And Long Cramer: After previously taking on Cathie Wood, Matthew Tuttle has a new target in his sights. Tuttle Capital Management filed two new ETFs on Wednesday that will track the stock recommendations of television personality Jim Cramer.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Capitalism#Esg#Etfs#Woke#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc#Etf Edge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Profits Over Politics: the Case for Anti-ESG ETFs

Shareholder activism making inroads into ETF space remains a contentious topic for companies. Proponents of environmental, social and governance (ESG) products say investors are pushing corporations to pay more attention to broader social issues. Others, such as Strive Asset Management, say companies should stick solely to earning profits. "Our perspective...
ECONOMY
Engadget

Intel-owned autonomous driving tech company Mobileye files for an IPO

Mobileye, the self-driving tech firm that Intel had purchased for $15.3 billion back in 2017, has filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When Intel first announced its plans to take Mobileye public late last year, the autonomous driving firm was expected to have a valuation of over $50 billion. Now according to Bloomberg, Intel expects Mobileye to be valued at around $30 billion, due to soaring inflation rates and poor market conditions. Regardless, it's still bound to become one of the biggest offerings in the US for 2022 if the listing takes place this year.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins Are About To Outperform Most Major Asset Classes, According to Bloomberg Analysts

Commodity analysts from Bloomberg say that crypto assets are gearing up to outperform the rest of the financial markets. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts argue that Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and altcoins within the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) are ready to outshine everything else when financial markets turn bullish again.
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Trump SPAC Shares Slide After Elon Musk Revives Deal to Buy Twitter

Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
POTUS
teslarati.com

Tesla stock slide pushes ARK invest to load up on shares

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) slid around 9 percent on Monday after a delivery miss based on Wall Street estimations and a lukewarm reaction to the company’s Optimus Bot that it showed at AI Day last Friday. That did not stop bull Cathie Wood of ARK Invest from loading up on Tesla shares in both its Innovation Fund and Next Generation Internet ETF.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Tesla, Ford Motor, Goldman Sachs and More

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday. Tesla, Twitter – The electric vehicle maker slid 1.5% after CEO Elon Musk reversed course on his Twitter purchase, proposing once again to take over the social media company for $54.20 per share. He had previously tried to back out of buying the company, but Twitter sued him to go through with the purchase. Twitter shares dipped slightly after rallying on the news Tuesday.
STOCKS
EWN

$5 Million Ethereum Index Fund Debuted By Fidelity

Fidelity announced a new Ethereum index fund per details from a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The mammoth asset manager boasts around $5 million in investments for its latest crypto offering. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz hinted that the company might provide retail exposure to Bitcoin soon. A...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Michael Saylor Claps Back At Peter Schiff: 'Bitcoin Is A Commodity Not A Security'

Microstrategy executive and vocal Bitcoin supporter Michael Saylor has clapped back at Gold Fund chief executive officer and Austrian economist Peter Schiff for alleging that the crypto enthusiast "had much more to gain [from] pumping crypto than Kim [Kardashian]." It was not only tech billionaire Elon Musk who created a...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy