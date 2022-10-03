Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?
We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans
Any NBA fan who has seen social media during Dwyane Wade's TNT shows knows that he's generally considered unimpressive. The post Dwyane Wade’s Exit From TNT Has Pleased Most NBA Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Report: Jordan Poole in 'Good Spirits' After Fight With Draymond Green
Poole stayed after Golden State Warriors practice to get shots up after altercation with Draymond
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals Chilly Relationship With Another All-Time Lakers Legend
Kind of a depressing update, honestly.
Report: Draymond Green 'Forcefully Struck' Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were separated at Golden State Warriors practice
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Releasing Exciting Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Golden State Warriors are waiving Mac McClung.
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Report: Warriors Could Punish Green After Altercation With Poole
Golden State reportedly is considering discipline for Draymond Green following a physical confrontation at practice Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole
The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
This Lakers-Magic Trade Sends Mo Bamba To Los Angeles
We’ve all had problems in our life. If you haven’t, you won’t be able to relate to anyone. That’s a problem. NBA teams are no exception. With that in mind, we’re all looking for solutions as well. Sometimes, the solution seems obvious. On the other hand, sometimes the solution seems obvious, but it turns out to be something you’d never expected.
Warriors Reportedly Cutting Notable Guard On Monday
The Golden State Warriors are making a roster cut on Monday afternoon. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors are releasing guard Mac McClung. They're making the move so that they can bring in former Virginia standout Ty Jerome on a training camp deal if he clears waivers. McClung spent time...
Former Texas Longhorns standout, 9-year WNBA veteran Tiffany Jackson dies at age 37
The University of Texas Women’s Basketball program announced through a press release that Tiffany Jackson, a three-time All-American and nine-year WNBA veteran, died after battling breast cancer since 2015. She was 37 years old. Jackson’s decorated career at Texas remains one of the program’s brightest in its history. She’s...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Likes Tweet Calling Out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For His Hypocrisy In Recent Comments Against Kyrie Irving
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most outspoken athletes in the history of sports. KAJ made bold social and political moves in his career, aligning himself with the civil rights movement and later changing his name and religion to become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. KAJ was a trailblazer for many of the...
ESPN Announces Decision On Broadcaster Hubie Brown
Nobody has seen more or can share more NBA knowledge than ESPN/ABC broadcaster Hubie Brown. And according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch, the 89-year-old will be back to call games on the network for his 18th season and 36th in total (though in a limited capacity). Per Deitsch: "Hubie Brown,...
