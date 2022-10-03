ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fintechfutures.com

Report: Banks and the digital payments revolution

The new generation of payment systems is powering a business revolution. Global research reveals how banks can prosper amid the disruption. This report was derived from extensive global research commissioned by Visa and will highlight the following opportunities in the online age:. How consumer expectations are influencing the move money...
fintechfutures.com

Taiwan’s Taichung Commercial Bank to acquire American Continental for $82m

Taiwan’s Taichung Commercial Bank (TCB) has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire American Continental Bancorp (ACB) for approximately $82.1 million in cash. ACB is the bank holding company of American Continental Bank, a commercial bank based in the City of Industry, California with total assets of $324.4 million, total gross loans of $245.7 million, and total deposits of $271.3 million as of 30 June this year.
fintechfutures.com

ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Vance, Solvento and Jingle Pay

At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. India-based neobank Vance has raised...
fintechfutures.com

Blockchain firm SETL partners Swift for common tokenisation framework pilot

Enterprise distributed ledger technology (DLT) and blockchain firm SETL has successfully piloted a common framework for Swift that links tokenisation systems between central securities depositories (CSDs) and global custodians. Swift, SETL, Deutsche Börse-owned Clearstream, Northern Trust and other parties from the tokenised and traditional asset ecosystem explored the issuance, delivery...
fintechfutures.com

Banking Technology Magazine October 2022 issue out now

Cover story: INVESTING IN THE FUTURE – Putting money in the right places. Welcome to the autumn edition of the Banking Technology Magazine! With so much happening in the fintech sector across the globe, here is a snapshot of the latest arrivals to, and departures from, the industry. In...
