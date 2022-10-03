ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell bringing back Taco Lover’s Pass for National Taco Day

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HEjV_0iKAiV2C00

(WXIN) — Taco Bell is helping customers celebrate National Taco Day by offering a month-long taco pass.

Only on Tuesday (National Taco Day), Taco Bell Rewards members can buy the Taco Lover’s Pass for $10 (plus tax).

What are the ‘absolute best’ nachos in your state?

The pass allows Rewards members to redeem one taco a day for 30 consecutive days. Any of the following seven tacos qualify for the promotion:

  • Crunchy Taco
  • Crunchy Taco Supreme
  • Soft Taco
  • Soft Taco Supreme
  • Spicy Potato Soft Taco
  • Doritos® Locos Tacos
  • Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme

Once the pass is purchased through the Taco Bell app, a “hidden category will unlock on the app menu,” according to a company release.

“We’re always looking at offers and innovations that are unique to our brand but most importantly, unrivaled value for our Taco Bell fandom,” said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s global chief brand officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADhVb_0iKAiV2C00
Taco Bell is determined to make National Taco Day a month-long celebration with the limited-time return of its digital taco subscription, Taco Lover’s Pass, available exclusively on the Taco Bell app for Rewards members for only one day, Oct. 4. (Credit: Taco Bell)

The limited Taco Lover’s Pass was first introduced in January 2022, according to the company’s official Twitter .

This is the first time it will be available since its January debut. Once the promotional 30 days are up, the hidden category will be removed from the app.

According to Taco Bell, Rewards members can only have one pass active at a time.

The origins of National Taco Day date as far back as 1968 and were originally part of a proposed National Taco Week. The original date was Oct. 3 based on the birthday of the head of the San Antonio (Texas) Social Civic Organization, according to L.A. Taco. But when the SASCO leader died in 1983, so did the promotion of National Taco Day.

L.A. Taco credits Taco Bell with bringing back the promotion of National Taco Month in 1989. For reasons unknown, in 2009, national chain Del Taco announced it would celebrate National Taco Day on Oct. 4, and the date stuck.

