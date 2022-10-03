ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged for deadly May Greenwich Village stabbing in dispute over cigarette lighter

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man has been charged with murder months after he stabbed a 28-year-old man to death in Greenwich Village during an alleged dispute over a cigarette lighter, police said Monday.

Damon Clemmons was first arrested on Friday for allegedly simulating a gun while selling drugs to another man at Grand and Elizabeth streets on the Lower East Side, the Daily News reported.

However, after he was caught, he was reportedly identified as the man wanted in connection with Samer Abdalla's murder early on May 13.

Police said that initially, an investigation revealed that the victim was in a dispute with four men who fled the scene on foot after the stabbing at W. 4th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Abdalla's brother reportedly told investigators they were walking down the street when the dispute began with an argument over a lighter.

The Brooklyn man was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the report, it wasn't immediately clear whether Clemmons was carrying a knife or if one of the other men still wanted the weapon.

Clemmons, who police said also faces a manslaughter charge, has reportedly had prior arrests for robbery and drugs.

Abdalla had his own reported string of legal problems, with 13 arrests, but his girlfriend told the outlet after his murder that he began to get treatment for his bipolar disorder and "changed his life around."

