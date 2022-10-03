Family of Fort Scott Community College player who died at practice sues school

The family of a former Fort Scott Community College football player who died during a practice last year has sued the school and the program's former head coach, arguing not enough was done to protect student athletes.

Tirrell Williams, a 19-year-old lineman from Gretna, La., suffered a heat stroke and collapsed during an early practice. Transferred to a hospital, Williams died 16 days later.

The lawsuit, filed by Williams' mother Natasha Washington in federal district court, alleges the program's former head coach, Carson Hunter, did not provide Williams with water on the hot summer day he collapsed and made him go through a "reckless training regimen" despite being in obvious distress.

This behavior from Hunter should have been clear to the school, the lawsuit argues, after over 70 players left the program in a six-month span and players routinely complained about his leadership on social media. And it argues the school did not properly training the coaching staff.

"Carson Hunter, as a government actor, intentionally, recklessly, and with deliberate indifference, caused damage to Tirrell Williams by abusing and misusing his government power such that it shocks the (conscience)," the lawsuit said.

The suit seeks an indeterminate amount of damages, including medical expenses, funeral costs and "past, present, and future pain, suffering, mental anguish, disability, inconvenience, embarrassment, humiliation, loss of ability to enjoy life, loss of ability to pursue happiness and personality change."

Garden City Community College settled a lawsuit regarding a similar case in 2020, where a player died following a workout where it was alleged coaches did not allow players to drink water in summer heat

Fort Scott Community College opted to end its football program in November, with the school's president and trustees saying at the time that they "simply do not have the resources to maintain a football team that would be competitive in the Jayhawk Conference."

Hunter, meanwhile was hired earlier this year as director of player personnel at the University of West Florida, a Division II program in Pensacola. Officials at the university say they received positive recommendations in support of Hunter, despite Williams' death.

Hunter and a representative for Fort Scott Community College did not immediately return a request seeking comment.

Andrew Bahl is a senior statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at abahl@gannett.com or by phone at 443-979-6100.