ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Family of Fort Scott Community College player who died at practice sues school

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8lBJ_0iKAhpWp00

The family of a former Fort Scott Community College football player who died during a practice last year has sued the school and the program's former head coach, arguing not enough was done to protect student athletes.

Tirrell Williams, a 19-year-old lineman from Gretna, La., suffered a heat stroke and collapsed during an early practice. Transferred to a hospital, Williams died 16 days later.

The lawsuit, filed by Williams' mother Natasha Washington in federal district court, alleges the program's former head coach, Carson Hunter, did not provide Williams with water on the hot summer day he collapsed and made him go through a "reckless training regimen" despite being in obvious distress.

This behavior from Hunter should have been clear to the school, the lawsuit argues, after over 70 players left the program in a six-month span and players routinely complained about his leadership on social media. And it argues the school did not properly training the coaching staff.

"Carson Hunter, as a government actor, intentionally, recklessly, and with deliberate indifference, caused damage to Tirrell Williams by abusing and misusing his government power such that it shocks the (conscience)," the lawsuit said.

The suit seeks an indeterminate amount of damages, including medical expenses, funeral costs and "past, present, and future pain, suffering, mental anguish, disability, inconvenience, embarrassment, humiliation, loss of ability to enjoy life, loss of ability to pursue happiness and personality change."

Garden City Community College settled a lawsuit regarding a similar case in 2020, where a player died following a workout where it was alleged coaches did not allow players to drink water in summer heat

Fort Scott Community College opted to end its football program in November, with the school's president and trustees saying at the time that they "simply do not have the resources to maintain a football team that would be competitive in the Jayhawk Conference."

Hunter, meanwhile was hired earlier this year as director of player personnel at the University of West Florida, a Division II program in Pensacola. Officials at the university say they received positive recommendations in support of Hunter, despite Williams' death.

Hunter and a representative for Fort Scott Community College did not immediately return a request seeking comment.

Andrew Bahl is a senior statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at abahl@gannett.com or by phone at 443-979-6100.

Comments / 6

Related
fortscott.biz

Discovering Fort Scott’s Little Known Stories

Fort Scott Kan. – The public is invited to the Exploring the African American Experience Project videography discussion on Friday, October 7, at the Ellis Fine Arts Center theater on the Fort Scott Community College campus at 9 a.m. There will be discussions about video and movie making, how...
FORT SCOTT, KS
Travel Maven

This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Sports
Fort Scott, KS
Football
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
City
Washington, LA
Fort Scott, KS
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Fort Scott, KS
Sports
City
Gretna, LA
City
Fort Scott, KS
fortscott.biz

Growing Pains: Downtown Fort Scott Improvements

Downtown Fort Scott has experienced much improvements in the last few years. Historic buildings have been and are being brought back to life, some for business storefronts and some for residences. There has hardly been a month where there wasn’t a dumpster in front of buildings downtown where construction going on.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
AURORA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed. Click here to read more about this story.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Adult Education#Summer Heat#Heat Stroke#American Football#Abil
koamnewsnow.com

Home Burglary leads to theft of 2 dogs; shooting of 1 dog

WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City Police Officer wounded a dog after the animal charged him down during a burglary investigation. At around 5:30 p.m. today, the Webb City Police Department was called to the 1000 block of West First Street in Webb City in reference to a burglary and assault in progress.
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: bodies discovered, murder guilty plea

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office open an investigation after finding two bodies in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who discovered the bodies at around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the Labette County Sheriff’s Office then requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located the decomposing bodies of both a male and female. Deputies say they are yet to identify the bodies. Click here to read more about this story.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fortscott.biz

No Outside Burning in the County Due to Extremely Dry Conditions

No hot dog roasts allowed until a significant amount of rain falls across Bourbon County, and no burning trash. However, outside cooking in covered barbeque grills is allowed. “It’s unfortunate,” said Delwin Mumbower, Bourbon County Fire District #3 Chief said. “My grandkids would like to have a weinee roast. But the conditions are not right.”
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Galena Man Arrested After Breaking into a Residence

A Galena man is arrested early this morning on burglary charges. Around 12:45am, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a rural residence east of Baxter Springs, after the homeowners were awakened by someone in their house. Deputies arrived minutes later and apprehended 37-year-old William Timothy Paschal inside the home. Paschal was transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of aggravated burglary and burglary and arson, stemming from a fire he is suspected of starting in a nearby barn.
GALENA, KS
ksgf.com

Fatal Crash In Barton County

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says the driver of a car is dead after a crash in Barton County. Benjamin Harrington, 18, from Lamar died when he lost control of his car and it hit a rock bluff northwest of Lamar on Highway V. Two other teenagers who...
BARTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Lamar man is killed in early morning car accident

LAMAR, Mo.- A Lamar man involved in a car crash has died while two other passengers sustained injuries following a crash early Sunday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Benjamin Harrington, 18, was driving a Chevrolet Impala with two teenage passengers around 1:45 am on Sunday morning. Harrington was going eastbound on […]
LAMAR, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – The Redings Mill Fire Protection District has released what caused a large fire southwest of Joplin Monday night. According to a Facebook post, the fire started from an unattended trash fire. Late Monday afternoon, Redings Mill F.D. responded to the field fire in the area of Bison Road and Douglas Fir Road. Firefighters found...
JOPLIN, MO
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy