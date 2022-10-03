ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Owner's missive details reasoning behind Fuel Fitness closures

MISSOULA, Mont. — The owner of Fuel Fitness has spoken out about the sudden closures of their Helena and Butte locations. In a four-page letter obtained by NBC Montana on Wednesday afternoon, Fuel Fitness CEO and founder Michael Burks blames an unnamed member of their Butte staff for allegedly stealing insurance money.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

MCPS: Bear activity reported around Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Due to bear activity Missoula County Public Schools are strongly recommending that parents or adults accompany young students to and from bus stops or school when possible. Officials are asking if the public sees a bears near a bus stop or school please report it to...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula to discuss emergency winter shelter this Thursday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Missoula will discuss the emergency winter shelter in a meeting this Thursday. The meeting takes place at the park shelter in Franklin Park at 7:30 p.m. City staff members will talk briefly about the 2022 shelter project and answer questions. The following was...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
Government
Local
Montana Traffic
Missoula, MT
Traffic
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula moves forward with joint Bear Smart Resolution

MISSOULA, Mont. — In the Missoula City Council meeting Monday, the city and county voted to move forward with a joint city-county resolution that will help the community be more bear smart and safe. It is utilizing studies and recommendations found in the Bear Smart Missoula conflict management plan.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Aging Services highlights long-term residents in October

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services is celebrating Residents' Rights Month throughout the month of October. A main concern is residents in long-term care facilities are disconnected from family and the community. This year's theme is "inspiring unity within our community." Aging Services works to raise awareness by sending...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman library receives $50,000 gift toward renovations

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Public Library received a $50,000 donation from First Security Bank toward renovations that are part of a campaign to improve library service in the Gallatin Valley. Renovations began last month and include new learning labs, quiet reading areas, a small recording studio and a...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Swan Valley Connections holds annual Community Firewood Day on Thursday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Swan Valley Connections is hosting its annual Community Firewood Day on Thursday. Volunteers will split, deliver and stack wood for people in need. Everybody's meeting at the Condon work center along Highway 83 at 9 a.m. There will be a complimentary volunteer barbecue, sponsored by Mannix...
CONDON, MT
NBCMontana

Farmer selected to fill Ward 2 seat in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council selected Sierra Farmer to fill the vacant Ward 2 seat during its Monday night meeting. Farmer got approval in the fourth round of voting. The Ward 2 seat has been vacant since Jordan Hess was appointed mayor in September. Council members interviewed...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Scarecrow Festival returns to Stevensville

MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Scarecrow Festival returns to Stevensville on Oct. 7. The family-fun event features kids' activities, scarecrow viewing, pumpkin carving contests and more. The festival kicks off this Friday and runs through Saturday. Scarecrows will be on display until Oct. 15. Organizers released the following information:
STEVENSVILLE, MT
NBCMontana

October highlights long-term residents' rights in nursing homes

MISSOULA, Mont. — Residents' Rights Month is held each October and honors long-term care residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Each year, residents living in long-term facilities are celebrated to bring awareness to their individual rights under the Nursing Home Reform Law. The following information was...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Zinke, Tranel, Lamb discuss issues prior to midterms

MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. House District Candidate Monica Tranel stopped by NBC Montana Today's studio and told viewers her plans for the economy, forest management, healthcare, and more. John Lamb. U.S. House District Candidate John Lamb talks policy. Ryan Zinke. Former Interior Secretary U.S. House District Candidate Ryan talks...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Polson man lands spot on 'The Voice' with Team Blake

MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Ben Weagraff took the stage in Tuesday night's episode of NBC's hit show “The Voice.”. Weagraff, 29, goes by the stage name Benny Weag. He performed "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Weag was first introduced...
POLSON, MT

