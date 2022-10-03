Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Owner's missive details reasoning behind Fuel Fitness closures
MISSOULA, Mont. — The owner of Fuel Fitness has spoken out about the sudden closures of their Helena and Butte locations. In a four-page letter obtained by NBC Montana on Wednesday afternoon, Fuel Fitness CEO and founder Michael Burks blames an unnamed member of their Butte staff for allegedly stealing insurance money.
NBCMontana
Residents give public comment on proposed Holland Lake Lodge expansion
MISSOULA, Mont. — A contentious hearing on plans to expand Holland Lake Lodge wrapped up at Seeley Lake Elementary School on Tuesday night. Opponents of the project packed the gymnasium for a chance to comment. Powdr, a resort company out of Park City, Utah, wants to expand the lodge,...
NBCMontana
MCPS: Bear activity reported around Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Due to bear activity Missoula County Public Schools are strongly recommending that parents or adults accompany young students to and from bus stops or school when possible. Officials are asking if the public sees a bears near a bus stop or school please report it to...
NBCMontana
Missoula to discuss emergency winter shelter this Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Missoula will discuss the emergency winter shelter in a meeting this Thursday. The meeting takes place at the park shelter in Franklin Park at 7:30 p.m. City staff members will talk briefly about the 2022 shelter project and answer questions. The following was...
NBCMontana
Missoula moves forward with joint Bear Smart Resolution
MISSOULA, Mont. — In the Missoula City Council meeting Monday, the city and county voted to move forward with a joint city-county resolution that will help the community be more bear smart and safe. It is utilizing studies and recommendations found in the Bear Smart Missoula conflict management plan.
NBCMontana
Missoula Aging Services highlights long-term residents in October
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Aging Services is celebrating Residents' Rights Month throughout the month of October. A main concern is residents in long-term care facilities are disconnected from family and the community. This year's theme is "inspiring unity within our community." Aging Services works to raise awareness by sending...
NBCMontana
Bozeman library receives $50,000 gift toward renovations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Public Library received a $50,000 donation from First Security Bank toward renovations that are part of a campaign to improve library service in the Gallatin Valley. Renovations began last month and include new learning labs, quiet reading areas, a small recording studio and a...
NBCMontana
Swan Valley Connections holds annual Community Firewood Day on Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Swan Valley Connections is hosting its annual Community Firewood Day on Thursday. Volunteers will split, deliver and stack wood for people in need. Everybody's meeting at the Condon work center along Highway 83 at 9 a.m. There will be a complimentary volunteer barbecue, sponsored by Mannix...
NBCMontana
Farmer selected to fill Ward 2 seat in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council selected Sierra Farmer to fill the vacant Ward 2 seat during its Monday night meeting. Farmer got approval in the fourth round of voting. The Ward 2 seat has been vacant since Jordan Hess was appointed mayor in September. Council members interviewed...
NBCMontana
U.S. Forest Services holds public hearing on proposed Holland Lake Lodge upgrades
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Forest Service will hold a public hearing Tuesday at Seeley Lake Elementary at 5:30 p.m. on controversial plans for the Holland Lake Lodge about seven miles south of Condon. Plans call for new buildings and utility upgrades in the 15-acre area. The Forest Service...
NBCMontana
Scarecrow Festival returns to Stevensville
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Scarecrow Festival returns to Stevensville on Oct. 7. The family-fun event features kids' activities, scarecrow viewing, pumpkin carving contests and more. The festival kicks off this Friday and runs through Saturday. Scarecrows will be on display until Oct. 15. Organizers released the following information:
NBCMontana
October highlights long-term residents' rights in nursing homes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Residents' Rights Month is held each October and honors long-term care residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Each year, residents living in long-term facilities are celebrated to bring awareness to their individual rights under the Nursing Home Reform Law. The following information was...
NBCMontana
NBC Montana sits down with Benny Weag to discuss 'The Voice,' aspirations
MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Benny Weag visited NBC Montana on Wednesday afternoon to talk about his musical journey that led him to a spot on the hit TV series “The Voice.”. On Tuesday, Weag's blind audition performance of Ed Sheeran's song "Shivers" landed him a spot on...
NBCMontana
Zinke, Tranel, Lamb discuss issues prior to midterms
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. House District Candidate Monica Tranel stopped by NBC Montana Today's studio and told viewers her plans for the economy, forest management, healthcare, and more. John Lamb. U.S. House District Candidate John Lamb talks policy. Ryan Zinke. Former Interior Secretary U.S. House District Candidate Ryan talks...
NBCMontana
Polson man lands spot on 'The Voice' with Team Blake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Ben Weagraff took the stage in Tuesday night's episode of NBC's hit show “The Voice.”. Weagraff, 29, goes by the stage name Benny Weag. He performed "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Weag was first introduced...
