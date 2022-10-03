ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Steve Hale
2d ago

The headline leads one to believe that the cottage is near Idaho, totally misleading and typical of some of the DJ wannabe journalists.

Reply
2
KOOL 96.5

Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls

I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

6 Scary Buildings in Southern Idaho that are Definitely Haunted

Idaho has a spooky history riddled with ghostly sightings and unexplainable occurrences. Buildings, streets, and graveyards are haunted by ghosts of the past and the air is constantly filled with mysterious sounds. Since the whole state is haunted, we’ve narrowed it down to the 6 most haunted buildings in Southern Idaho if you’re looking for a scary location to visit this Halloween season.
IDAHO STATE
State
Idaho State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Entertainment
KOOL 96.5

The Perfect Song For Idaho Women To Jam Out To This Hunting Season

There are plenty of women who love hunting season and getting out and filling that tag. But this song is for the ladies who stay home while the guys go out on those long hunting trips or the ladies who already filled their tags so he can go ahead and get his now. I do love hunting season and Idahoans are going to love this song. It is the hunting season anthem for Idaho women.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Win ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ on Digital Now

Watch Superman's loyal canine companion 'Krypto' as he joins with other super-powered pets to defeat evil in Metropolis and save the Justice League. Get the movie on digital by entering below. Did You Know These 15 Big Movies Were Shot in the State of Idaho?. Idaho has everything a filmmaker...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

In a Matter of Weeks Ugly Sweaters Will Consume Idaho

Do we give them points for creativity, or shudder when faced with the garishness? Ugly Christmas sweater season will soon be with us. I bring this up because I once owned one. It was a gift from my dad, and he didn’t appear to see the gag. He found this big oversized sweater, bought it, and then gave it to me at Christmas. The thing is, I wore it and I wore it a lot. It was heavy and very warm. At the time, I lived in a part of the country known for bitter winters.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Should Overweight Kids in the Magic Valley Get Candy On Halloween?

Halloween serves three purposes for a kid: You get to stay up late, dress in a costume, and eat a ton of candy. It is such a simple holiday for kids, yet there are people who want to make it more than that and believe that overweight kids should not get candy on Halloween. That is what some people are saying online, and they think that if a chubby kid comes to their door that they should not give candy but instead hand the child a note saying they are fat and need to lose weight.
LIFESTYLE
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Kathy Najimy
105.5 The Fan

Is There Really $500K Hidden in This Idaho Cave?

Idaho may be known as the Gem State but there’s no question that it also has its fair share of treasures. As a matter of fact, there are entire communities in Idaho specifically focused on locating the lost treasures of Idaho. One particular treasure hidden in Idaho is rumored to contain over half a million in treasure hidden that belonged to none other than Henry Plummer. Plummer was not only a sheriff but also the “secret leader” of the “Road Agent Gang” according to Unsolved Mysteries.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival returns this week

KETCHUM — Sheep have been trailing through the Wood River Valley of Idaho for well over a century and are an integral part of Idaho’s heritage. The iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival, which will take place Wednesday through Sunday this week, celebrates the sheep, herders, history and food of this unique cultural tradition, with the event recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fall Festivals in the World” by msn.com.
IDAHO STATE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Hocus Pocus 2
KOOL 96.5

Do Cannibalistic Dwarves Really Live in the Mountains of Idaho?

So, I know the question being asked sounds ridiculous but hear me out... nothing is impossible. Besides, Halloween is right around the corner which means it's the perfect time to dive into one of the creepiest (and most bizarre) Idaho legends of all time. No, seriously... this is terrifying. According...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]

This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
POST FALLS, ID
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
104.3 WOW Country

Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?

One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America

Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
