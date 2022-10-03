Read full article on original website
Jon Michael Reid, 64, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 64-year-old Jon Michael Reid of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Jon Michael Reid died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Rikki Anne King, 45, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 45-year-old Rikki Anne King of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Rikki Anne King died Tuesday at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
MH set for tennis, cross country on Thursday
Mountain Home has tennis and cross country scheduled for Thursday. The Bomber and Lady Bomber tennis teams will have one more tuneup before the state tournament as they go to Springfield to meet Kickapoo. The start time is scheduled for 3:30. Mountain Home’s seventh and eighth grade cross country teams...
Unemployment numbers improve in north central Arkansas, but increase in southern Missouri
The latest unemployment numbers show big improvement in north central Arkansas but a slight increase in southern Missouri. The data is from the month of August. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to 3.6% which is tied for the 26th lowest rate out of Arkansas’ 75 counties. Baxter County has 603 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,565.
Thursday volleyball schedule includes MHHS at Van Buren
Volleyball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule and includes Mountain Home High School’s team back on the road for a 5A-West outing with Van Buren. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere on the high school level, Cotter hosts Marshall, Yellville-Summit...
Congrats, Abigail!
Pictured (Left to Right): Jeremy Welch, Store Manager, student Abigail Taylor and Hannah Walker, YF&R Committee Chairman. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to announce the September recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Abigail Taylor. Abigail is a member of the Mountain Home FFA Chapter and the daughter of Brian Taylor.
Thursday football schedule includes MH freshmen at Annie Camp
Thursday’s junior high football schedule includes Mountain Home’s freshmen in Jonesboro for a matchup with Annie Camp. Kickoff is scheduled for 6. Elsewhere, Yellville-Summit travels to Quitman, Salem is home against Melbourne, and Harrison heads to Greenwood.
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps?
Prosthetic leg helps Batesville alpaca get back on its feet
Alpacas are unique animals in Arkansas, but one in Batesville stands out even more. It has a custom prosthetic leg that keeps it moving.
MHHS boys finish 4th in Caveman Open
Several of Mountain Home’s cross country runners were in Cave City on Tuesday for the Caveman Open. The Bombers finished fourth in the high school boys’ race. Zach Daugherty led Mountain Home by finishing 13th in a time of 19:19. Monica Chafin was the Lady Bombers’ top performer....
UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists
Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
Update: Multiple cities issue burn bans
Multiple burn bans have now been issued for the cities of Gassville and Briarcliff along with Newton County. They join the growing list which includes the city of Mountain Home and Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
Governor Asa Hutchinson intent to grant executive clemency includes a Baxter County man
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday his intent to grant four pardons. An additional 53 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements...
Motorcyclist killed in Newton Co., AR
NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — A motorcyclist was killed after he drove into a vehicle towing a trailer. Clifton Caughron, 71, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was riding his 2011 Harley Davidson north on State Highway 7 near the intersection of Newton County Road 3050 around 3:23 p.m. on Oct. 2. A vehicle pulling a trailer was traveling […]
3 area boil orders lifted, 1 remains
Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the West Stone County Water Association’s order for customers in Stone and Searcy counties was lifted Friday after being issued due a main break. Water line breaks had forced boil orders for Mountain View Water Works in Stone County and the Southwest Boone County Water Association in Boone and Newton counties, but those orders were also lifted Friday.
MH among several cross country teams set for Tuesday action
Tuesday’s cross country schedule includes Mountain Home’s high school and freshman teams being joined by Flippin, Melbourne and Mountain View at the Caveman Invitational in Cave City. Action begins at 3:30. Also on the high school level, Harrison will be across the state line to compete in the...
Twin Lakes Therapy & Living: Multiple Positions
Twin Lakes Therapy and Living is proud to provide both short and long-term care solutions to Arkansans in need, and now you can join the team! Twin Lakes Therapy and Living is looking for hard workers to join the RN Leadership team, LPNs, and CNAs! Benefits include health, dental, vision and HAS, PTO, and Paid Holidays plus full benefits after 60 days. 8-hour shifts with shift differentials, sign-on bonuses, and refer-a-friend bonuses! And you don’t have to worry about purchasing an entirely new wardrobe, scrubs are provided!
Burn ban now in effect within Mountain Home city limits
Mountain Home Fire Chief Kris Quick has issued a burn ban for the city limits of Mountain Home until further notice. This adds Mountain Home to the growing list of areas in which a burn ban in effect. Fulton, Izard, Stone, and Searcy counties have all issued burn bans this week.
Trial date set for former Omaha school official, basketball coach charged with killing wife
Tentative dates have been set for a final hearing and jury trial in the case of a former high school principal and head boys’ basketball coach at Omaha who is accused of killing his wife. The final hearing in the murder case of 52-year-old Rocky Brian Dodson charged in...
‘Kick Cancer in the Bass’ Benefit Fishing Tournament benefits Peitz Cancer Support House
A sporting event is coming up this month to raise funds for the Peitz Cancer Support House. The second-annual Kick Cancer in the Bass Benefit Fishing Tournament Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 15 at Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock. The cost is $250 per boat with a two-person maximum, and...
