Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Rikki Anne King, 45, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 45-year-old Rikki Anne King of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Rikki Anne King died Tuesday at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH set for tennis, cross country on Thursday

Mountain Home has tennis and cross country scheduled for Thursday. The Bomber and Lady Bomber tennis teams will have one more tuneup before the state tournament as they go to Springfield to meet Kickapoo. The start time is scheduled for 3:30. Mountain Home’s seventh and eighth grade cross country teams...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Thursday volleyball schedule includes MHHS at Van Buren

Volleyball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule and includes Mountain Home High School’s team back on the road for a 5A-West outing with Van Buren. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere on the high school level, Cotter hosts Marshall, Yellville-Summit...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Congrats, Abigail!

Pictured (Left to Right): Jeremy Welch, Store Manager, student Abigail Taylor and Hannah Walker, YF&R Committee Chairman. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to announce the September recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Abigail Taylor. Abigail is a member of the Mountain Home FFA Chapter and the daughter of Brian Taylor.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Thursday football schedule includes MH freshmen at Annie Camp

Thursday’s junior high football schedule includes Mountain Home’s freshmen in Jonesboro for a matchup with Annie Camp. Kickoff is scheduled for 6. Elsewhere, Yellville-Summit travels to Quitman, Salem is home against Melbourne, and Harrison heads to Greenwood.
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

MHHS boys finish 4th in Caveman Open

Several of Mountain Home’s cross country runners were in Cave City on Tuesday for the Caveman Open. The Bombers finished fourth in the high school boys’ race. Zach Daugherty led Mountain Home by finishing 13th in a time of 19:19. Monica Chafin was the Lady Bombers’ top performer....
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists

Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Update: Multiple cities issue burn bans

Multiple burn bans have now been issued for the cities of Gassville and Briarcliff along with Newton County. They join the growing list which includes the city of Mountain Home and Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
GASSVILLE, AR
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist killed in Newton Co., AR

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — A motorcyclist was killed after he drove into a vehicle towing a trailer. Clifton Caughron, 71, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was riding his 2011 Harley Davidson north on State Highway 7 near the intersection of Newton County Road 3050 around 3:23 p.m. on Oct. 2. A vehicle pulling a trailer was traveling […]
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

3 area boil orders lifted, 1 remains

Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the West Stone County Water Association’s order for customers in Stone and Searcy counties was lifted Friday after being issued due a main break. Water line breaks had forced boil orders for Mountain View Water Works in Stone County and the Southwest Boone County Water Association in Boone and Newton counties, but those orders were also lifted Friday.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

MH among several cross country teams set for Tuesday action

Tuesday’s cross country schedule includes Mountain Home’s high school and freshman teams being joined by Flippin, Melbourne and Mountain View at the Caveman Invitational in Cave City. Action begins at 3:30. Also on the high school level, Harrison will be across the state line to compete in the...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Twin Lakes Therapy & Living: Multiple Positions

Twin Lakes Therapy and Living is proud to provide both short and long-term care solutions to Arkansans in need, and now you can join the team! Twin Lakes Therapy and Living is looking for hard workers to join the RN Leadership team, LPNs, and CNAs! Benefits include health, dental, vision and HAS, PTO, and Paid Holidays plus full benefits after 60 days. 8-hour shifts with shift differentials, sign-on bonuses, and refer-a-friend bonuses! And you don’t have to worry about purchasing an entirely new wardrobe, scrubs are provided!
JOBS
KTLO

Burn ban now in effect within Mountain Home city limits

Mountain Home Fire Chief Kris Quick has issued a burn ban for the city limits of Mountain Home until further notice. This adds Mountain Home to the growing list of areas in which a burn ban in effect. Fulton, Izard, Stone, and Searcy counties have all issued burn bans this week.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

