Terrebonne Parish, LA

NOLA.com

Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured deputy constable, property manager

A man has been detained in connection to a shooting Wednesday morning that injured two, police said. Police had received an anonymous tip that the suspect in the shooting that injured a deputy constable and a property manager in the Lake Forest area of New Orleans was in Mid-City, Officer Reese Harper confirmed. After shutting down several blocks of Canal Street and locking down multiple nearby schools, authorities detained the suspect after a brief standoff. Nobody was injured in the apprehension.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Reward leads to wanted man’s arrest, officials say

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office has reportedly captured and arrested an alleged burglar, thanks to a tip from the Spillway Posse. Sheriff Brett Stassi says his office posted a reward for the capture of Charles Poston III earlier this year, which will be paid to the person responsible for his capture.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
NOLA.com

Murder suspect accused of breaking into apartment before fatal shooting: JPSO

Authorities say a homicide suspect broke into an unincorporated Gretna apartment before fatally shooting a man inside. Donovan LaFrance, 29, was arrested within hours of the killing early Thursday morning and eventually booked with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest records. LaFrance is accused in the death...
GRETNA, LA
Houma, LA
WWL-AMFM

Lockport man allegedly molested three children

Police today announced the arrest of a man for the alleged sexual abuse of three children in Lafourche Parish. “Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Lockport man has been charged with sex crimes involving juveniles. Cullen Curole, 24, was arrested,”
LOCKPORT, LA
brproud.com

Second arrest made in September Paincourtville shooting

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-year-old man wanted in connection to a September shooting was arrested by deputies Tuesday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place in the Grant Loop area on Sept. 23 where one person claimed that suspects tried to shoot her son. Wayne Sullivan, 18, of Paincourtville was identified as one of the suspects on Sept. 27.
PAINCOURTVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Local agencies report five arrests

Local law enforcement agencies on Tuesday reported five arrests, including two on warrants alleging failure to appear on theft charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 29 complaints and made these arrests:. —Lonny Ray Baker Sr., 57, Franklin, was...
MORGAN CITY, LA
wbrz.com

High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended

ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night. State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.
wbrz.com

Woman arrested in capital area after murder in St. John Parish

RESERVE - A woman who was on the run after allegedly shooting someone to death in St. John Parish has surrendered to police in the Baton Rouge area. The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the shooting on East 21st Street in Reserve on Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found 70-year-old Andrew Turcuit Sr. with multiple injuries. First responders attempted to revive Turcuit, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
RESERVE, LA
