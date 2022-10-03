Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured deputy constable, property manager
A man has been detained in connection to a shooting Wednesday morning that injured two, police said. Police had received an anonymous tip that the suspect in the shooting that injured a deputy constable and a property manager in the Lake Forest area of New Orleans was in Mid-City, Officer Reese Harper confirmed. After shutting down several blocks of Canal Street and locking down multiple nearby schools, authorities detained the suspect after a brief standoff. Nobody was injured in the apprehension.
Reward leads to wanted man’s arrest, officials say
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office has reportedly captured and arrested an alleged burglar, thanks to a tip from the Spillway Posse. Sheriff Brett Stassi says his office posted a reward for the capture of Charles Poston III earlier this year, which will be paid to the person responsible for his capture.
NOLA.com
Murder suspect accused of breaking into apartment before fatal shooting: JPSO
Authorities say a homicide suspect broke into an unincorporated Gretna apartment before fatally shooting a man inside. Donovan LaFrance, 29, was arrested within hours of the killing early Thursday morning and eventually booked with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest records. LaFrance is accused in the death...
wbrz.com
Livingston deputy's deadly crash under criminal investigation, heading to grand jury
LIVINGSTON - A Livingston Parish deputy who killed a woman after slamming into her car is under a criminal investigation, according to documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit. Watch live WBRZ newscasts here. That case, involving the death of Christinia Estave on July 15, is scheduled to go before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lockport man allegedly molested three children
Police today announced the arrest of a man for the alleged sexual abuse of three children in Lafourche Parish. “Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Lockport man has been charged with sex crimes involving juveniles. Cullen Curole, 24, was arrested,”
NOLA.com
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
brproud.com
Second arrest made in September Paincourtville shooting
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-year-old man wanted in connection to a September shooting was arrested by deputies Tuesday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place in the Grant Loop area on Sept. 23 where one person claimed that suspects tried to shoot her son. Wayne Sullivan, 18, of Paincourtville was identified as one of the suspects on Sept. 27.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stmarynow.com
Local agencies report five arrests
Local law enforcement agencies on Tuesday reported five arrests, including two on warrants alleging failure to appear on theft charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 29 complaints and made these arrests:. —Lonny Ray Baker Sr., 57, Franklin, was...
wbrz.com
High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended
ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night. State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.
wbrz.com
Woman arrested in capital area after murder in St. John Parish
RESERVE - A woman who was on the run after allegedly shooting someone to death in St. John Parish has surrendered to police in the Baton Rouge area. The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the shooting on East 21st Street in Reserve on Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found 70-year-old Andrew Turcuit Sr. with multiple injuries. First responders attempted to revive Turcuit, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man escapes after being barricaded inside room in 7th Ward home invasion
According to the New Orleans Police Department, three suspects forced their way into a 54-year-old man's residence located in the 2600 block of Allen St.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Ascension Sheriff's captain arrested on DWI count, suspended pending review, officials say
A captain with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested early Sunday morning on a count of first-offense DWI, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Capt. T.J. Gaughf has been suspended indefinitely pending a review by the internal disciplinary review board, the Sheriff's Office said. At approximately 12:15 a.m....
NOLA.com
Man detained in Mid-City after large police presence affects traffic, schools
New Orleans police and other law enforcement agencies took a man into custody in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon after shutting down several blocks of Canal Street and locking down multiple nearby schools. A massive police presence snarled traffic as police searched behind a house on Iberville Street and used a megaphone...
NOLA.com
Driver found not guilty in Kenner road rage crash that claimed pregnant mother's life
A Jefferson Parish jury has acquitted a driver who law enforcement authorities said was involved in a high-speed, road rage-spurred crash in Kenner that claimed the life of a pregnant woman in 2020. The jury found Shannon Alvarez, 47, not guilty of negligent homicide and third-degree feticide Wednesday following a...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Identifying 3 Suspects in an Alcohol Theft Investigation
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on October 3, 2022, that investigators are trying to identify three people in connection with the theft of more than $600 in liquor from Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
NOLA.com
He stabbed and assaulted nine people around the French Quarter, police say. Now he's headed to court.
A man accused of stabbing, threatening and assaulting at least nine people last month in the French Quarter and surrounding neighborhoods will be held without bond pending a Gwen's Law hearing scheduled for Tuesday, according to court records. Police booked Jamal Peters, 34, into the Orleans Justice Center last week...
Double shooting in Central City under investigation
Double shooting in Center City under investigation. NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of Erato Street between Tonti and Galvez Streets.
brproud.com
Suspect arrested after trying to swallow drugs during traffic stop in Louisiana
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kentrell Lang, 42, of Napoleonville, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4. A traffic violation led to Lang being stopped by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office near LA 308 and Spur 70. The deputy engaged with Lang and the Napoleonville man got...
brproud.com
Come have a word and a “Cup of Joe” with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you have a question you would like answered by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office?. If so, you have a chance to ask anything you want to Sheriff Bobby Webre and other members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at their version of National Coffee with a Cop Day.
Comments / 1